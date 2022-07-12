Fast News

Ukraine warns Russian forces are preparing to intensify their fight for key cities in Donbass and bitterly accuses Canada of undermining sanctions against Moscow as fighting enters its 139th day.

The Russian-backed administration in Nova Kakhovka said the Ukrainian strike led to casualties while Kiev said their forces had destroyed an ammunition depot. (AP)

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Seven dead in Ukrainian strike on Russian-held town

At least seven people have been killed in an attack carried out by Ukrainian armed forces in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

"There are already seven dead for sure and about 60 wounded," TASS quoted Vladimir Leontyev, head of Russia-backed Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region, adding that homes have been hit.

"There are no military targets here... warehouses were hit, as were shops, a pharmacy, petrol stations and even a church," he said.

Ukraine says struck Russian ammunition depot in Kherson region

Ukraine has said it has struck Russian military units and an ammunitions depot in the Russian-controlled region of Kherson, where Moscow-backed authorities have claimed seven people have been killed.

Ukrainian military officials responsible for the south of the country said Ukrainian shelling and missiles had killed 52 Russian servicemen and destroyed artillery, armoured vehicles "and a warehouse with ammunition in Nova Kakhovka".

At least 12 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Mykolaiv: governor

At least 12 people have been wounded in shelling of Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv overnight, the regional governor has said.

Rockets from multiple rocket launchers landed on two medical facilities and residential buildings, Vitaly Kim said.

"So far there are 12 wounded," Kim said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

UN to monitor violations against children in Ukraine fight

The United Nations has announced it will start monitoring the fighting in Ukraine and conflicts in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Africa's central Sahel region for violations against children, including killings, injuries, recruitment, rape and other forms of sexual violence.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his annual report to the Security Council on children and armed conflict that those four new conflicts have been added to 21 conflicts that the UN already is monitoring for violations of the rights of children. He said the latter conflicts saw "a high number of grave violations" in 2021.

The UN chief said the protection of children was severely affected by escalating conflicts, the multiplication of armed groups, land mines and improvised explosive devices, explosive weapons in populated areas, intensified humanitarian crises, and violations of humanitarian and human rights law.

