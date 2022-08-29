Fast News

Russia’s plan to expand the size of its military is “unlikely” to have an impact on its war on Ukraine, UK's Defence Ministry assessed as the war enters 187th day.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is seen from an embankment of the Dnipro river in the town of Nikopol, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine July 20, 2022. (Dmytro Smolienko / Reuters)

Monday, August 29, 2022

Russia, Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of rocket and artillery strikes at or near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

Ukraine's atomic energy agency painted an ominous picture of the threat on Sunday by issuing a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after Moscow's Ukraine war began.

Attacks were reported over the weekend not only in Russian-controlled territory adjacent to the plant along the left bank of the Dnieper River, but along the Ukraine-controlled right bank, some 10 kilometres from the facility.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said Ukrainian forces had attacked the plant twice over the past day, and that shells fell near buildings storing reactor fuel and radioactive waste.

In another apparent attack, Russian forces shot down an armed Ukrainian drone targeting one of the Zaporizhzhia plant's spent fuel storage sites, a local official said.

Russian troop expansion ‘unlikely’ to impact Ukraine war – UK

Russia’s plans to expand the size of its military is “unlikely” to have an impact on its war on Ukraine.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence update on the war that it was unclear whether Russia would make the increase by more recruitment or by rising the conscription.

“In any case, under the legislation currently in place, the decree is unlikely to make substantive progress towards increasing Russia’s combat power in Ukraine,” the statement said.

“This is because Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops; very few new contract servicemen are being recruited; and conscripts are technically not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory,” read the British statement.

US blasts 'cynical' Russia for blocking UN nuclear text

The United States has denounced Russia's "cynical obstructionism" after Moscow blocked adoption on Friday of a joint declaration on nuclear non-proliferation following lengthy international negotiations at the United Nations.

"After weeks of intensive but productive negotiations, the Russian Federation alone decided to block consensus on a final document" at the conclusion of the four-week NPT review conference, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement.

He said Moscow's move was done "in order to block language that merely acknowledged the grave radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine," a major atomic facility that is currently occupied by the Russian military.

