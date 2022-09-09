Fast News

Russia calls claims that Western weapons could lead Kiev to victory against Moscow "empty fantasies" as US vows to support Ukraine's fight against Moscow — now in its 198th day.

Russia says Western weaponry is not playing a decisive role on the battlefield. (AP)

Friday, September 9, 2022

Russia, US pull no punches over arms support for Ukraine at UN

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has called the meeting to discuss threats to peace caused by foreign governments supplying arms and military goods to Ukraine.

"The Russian army consistently, with minimal risk for its soldiers and civilians, is destroying not only the old weaponry of Soviet models, which the Eastern European countries are discharging but also the modern NATO weapons," Nebenzia said.

US deputy ambassador Richard Mills called the meeting "a transparent attempt" by Russia to distract from Wednesday's meeting on the forced displacement of Ukrainians.

Mills said Russia's claims that the US and the West are escalating and prolonging the conflict in Ukraine "are false," calling Moscow's role "as the sole aggressor in what is an unnecessary and brutal war, for which the world is paying a collective price."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies