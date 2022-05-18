Fast News

Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO, abandoning generations of neutrality for fear that Russia will not stop with Ukraine, where fighting stretches to its 85th day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire mortars toward Russian positions in the east Kharkiv region. (AP)

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russia made 'catastrophic mistakes' in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that "catastrophic mistakes" have been made by Russia during its military aggression on Ukraine.

Speaking during his nightly address from Kiev, Zelenskyy said that the Russian Army has allegedly started to use laser weapons systems due to a lack of missiles.

"This clearly indicates the complete failure of the invasion," he said, adding the Russian Army fired missiles at Mykolaiv and also at Dnipro on Wednesday.

Türkiye: Ukraine conflict should end to ensure hunger crisis does not worsen

Türkiye has called for international collaboration to ensure that the fighting in Ukraine does not worsen the hunger crisis.

Speaking at a high-level ministerial meeting on "Global Food Security-Call to Action" at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that Russia's aggression in Ukraine poses a significant challenge "as both countries are major global food suppliers and decreasing their ability to produce and export will directly impact global food security."

"We need international collaboration to ensure that this war doesn't worsen the hunger crisis. This is yet another reason why we should end this war and we should work for the peaceful resolution of conflicts," said Cavusoglu.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies