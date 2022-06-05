Fast News

Russia advances its attacks to seize more control in Ukraine’s eastern region of Lugansk while Ukrainian forces fight back to defend their territory as the battle rolls into the 102nd day.

This handout picture taken on an unknown date and released by press-service of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on June 4, 2022 shows self-propelled howitzers M109A3, provided in the framework of international technical assistance by Norway, shooting on the front line with Russian troops in an unknown place of Ukraine. (AFP)

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Russia using 'all its power' to capture Severodonetsk — Ukraine

Ukraine has said its forces were managing to push back against Moscow's troops in fierce fighting in Severodonetsk despite Russia "throwing all its power" into capturing the strategic eastern city.

At least 11 civilians were reported killed in the Lugansk region where Severodonetsk is located, the nearby Donetsk region, and in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in an interview posted online that the forces had captured most of Severodonetsk, but that Ukraine's forces were pushing them back.

"The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction," said Gaiday.

Western oil sanctions won't affect Russia — Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Western sanctions would have no effect on the country's oil exports and predicted a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year.

"Considering the price level that has been established as a result of the West's policies, we have suffered no budgetary losses," the foreign ministry quoted him as telling a Bosnian Serb television station.

"On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources."

Russian gas sanctions to cost Germans extra $5B — report

Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives.

In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Since then, the Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator, acting as trustee, has had to buy replacement gas on the market to fulfil supply contracts with German municipal utilities and regional suppliers.

Welt am Sonntag reported that Economy Minister Robert Habeck estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, which would currently cost about 3.5 billion euros a year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies