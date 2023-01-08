Fast News

Ukrainians and Russians mark Orthodox Christmas, as 36-hour truce ordered by Moscow runs its course with little sign the fighting has eased as conflict between the European neighbours enters its 318th day.

Plumes of smoke rise at the front line in Bakhmut city of Donbass region. (Reuters)

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Russia, Ukraine trade ceasefire violation accusations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Russian military was continuing to strike Ukrainian positions despite their declared ceasefire.

"The reality is Russian shells again hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions," said Zelenskyy in his video address.

Ukrainian officials denounced the unilateral 36-hour pause as a ploy and said it appeared to have been ignored by some of Moscow's forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month offensive.

Russia insisted that its forces along the 1,100-km front line were observing the Kremlin-ordered truce, but returned fire when attacked.

For live updates from Saturday (January 7), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies