Ukraine and its Western allies lash out at Russia's unilateral temporary truce announced for Orthodox Christmas on January 6 – 7, saying they have little faith in intentions behind the "hypocritical" announcement as fighting enters its 316th day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a 2A65 Msta-B howitzer towards Russian troops at a front line in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Friday, January 6, 2023

Zelenskyy rejects Russia's Christmas truce

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia was seeking a truce to use as a cover to stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbass region and bring in more men and equipment.

"They now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbass and bring equipment, ammunitions and mobilised troops closer to our positions," Zelenskyy said in his video address, speaking pointedly in Russian rather than Ukrainian.

"What will that give them? Only yet another increase in their total losses." The war "will end either when your soldiers leave or we throw them out".

Source: TRTWorld and agencies