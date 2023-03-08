Fast News

Ukraine will keep defending Bakhmut city and reinforcements will be sent in, says President Zelenskyy, apparently prolonging the conflict's bloodiest battle in bid to break Moscow's assault force as fighting stretches to its 378th day.

Ukrainian helicopters fly over a field outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

0300 GMT — Zelenskyy says his armed forces are resolved to stay in Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Russian army would have an "open road" into eastern Ukraine if it captures the besieged city of Bakhmut.

"We understand that after Bakhmut they could go further. They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk, it would be open road for the Russians after Bakhmut to other towns in Ukraine, in the Donetsk direction," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in an interview due to broadcast in the United States.

Zelensky told CNN that his armed forces were resolved to stay in Bakhmut.

"I had a meeting with the chief of staff yesterday and the chief military commanders online and offline … and they all talk that we have to stand strong in Bakhmut," he said.

"Of course, we have to think about the lives of our military. But we have to do whatever we can whilst we're getting weapons, supplies and our army is getting ready for the counter-offensive."

Swiss president opposes arms exports to Ukraine

Switzerland remains opposed to exporting arms to war-torn Ukraine, the famously neutral country's President Alain Berset has said on the sidelines of meetings at the United Nations.

Switzerland bars re-export of Swiss weaponry to nations at war, but the issue of the country's long tradition of neutrality has been under debate since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago.

"The discussion about the export of arms, weapons... while we have (our) legal framework in Switzerland, it is not possible to do it," Berset, who currently holds the country's rotating one-year presidency, told reporters on the margins of UN meetings on women's rights.

"For the government and for the Federal Council, we have to, and we want to, maintain this legal framework and to work in this legal framework," he said.

2300 GMT — Ukraine ignoring huge human losses to please Western masters: Russia

Russia has said that taking control of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine will allow the Russian army to develop an offensive.

"The liberation of Artyomovsk [Bakhmut] continues. This city is an important hub for the defence of Ukrainian troops in Donbass. Taking it under control will allow further offensive actions to be carried out deep into the defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu said at a meeting with military chiefs in Moscow.

He stressed that the Western countries are increasing deliveries of arms and military equipment to Ukraine and expanding training of Ukrainian troops.

"At the same time, the support to the Kiev regime by NATO countries does not lead to the success of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. On the contrary, there is a significant increase in losses among the personnel of the armed forces," he claimed.

Shoygu accused the Ukrainian authorities of "indifference" to its own people, saying they "ignore huge human losses to please Western masters."

Bakhmut is a large transport hub through which Ukrainian troops in Donbass are supplied with weapons, military equipment and ammunition. The city has almost been captured by Russian private military company Wagner, its head Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed last week.

2300 GMT — Belarus to work on new military doctrine

The Defence Ministry of Belarus has been tasked with developing a new military doctrine that would respond to the "escalation of global political tensions", Russian news agencies reported late on Tuesday.

Although not directly involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use his country's territory to launch the war and send Russian troops to Ukraine.

Russian agencies, which cited the Belarusian Security Council's resolution ordering the doctrine, would not provide details on what the new military guide might involve.

The document orders "in the context of the escalation of global geopolitical tensions" the implementation of measures "aimed at protecting independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty and the constitutional order from external and internal threats", TASS agency reported.

The Belarusian Security Council has also instructed the ministry to finalise the draft law on forming a new voluntary territorial defence within a month. In February, Lukashenko ordered the formation of the militia of between 100,000-150,000 volunteers.

2000 GMT — Biden, Macron discuss China, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and challenges posed by China, the White House said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the Asia-Pacific region and on the transition to clean energy, the White House added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies