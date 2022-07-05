Fast News

President Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk in an ongoing offensive – now in its 132nd day.

Russia has made the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, which together make up the Donbass region, the main objective of its "special military operation" in Ukraine. (AP)

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Separatist leader: Russian-backed forces head for Donetsk front

Russian-backed separatist forces move towards the Donetsk region after Russia takes full control of Luhansk region last week, the Russian state news agency TASS has cited so-called Donetsk People’s Republic leader Denis Pushilin as saying.

Russia has made control of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, which together make up the Donbass region, the central objective of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Though Russia took the final Ukrainian strongholds in Luhansk region last week, Ukraine still controls around 45 percent of the neighbouring Donetsk region.

Duma gives first approval to laws moving Russia towards war economy

Russian lawmakers have given the first stamp of approval to two bills that would authorise the government to oblige businesses to supply the military with goods and their employees to work overtime to support Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

The initiatives come more than four months into what Russia calls its "special military operation," which has prompted Western countries to impose a wave of sanctions against Moscow.

One of the bills - approved in a first reading by the State Duma, the lower house of parliament - said the state could impose "special economic measures" during military operations, requiring firms to supply goods and services to the military at the demand of the Russian government.

Supporters outline principles for Ukraine's recovery

An international conference to support Ukraine after the devastating Russian offensive has outlined a series of principles to steer Kiev's recovery and condemned Moscow's actions.

Representatives from more than 40 countries and international organisations like the European Investment Bank and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) signed up to the Lugano Declaration at the two-day conference in Switzerland.

Signatories including the United States, Britain, France and Japan welcomed commitments to provide political, financial and technical support and launched the Lugano Principles to guide the reconstruction effort, which Kiev says could cost up to $750 billion.

Russian President Putin says Moscow’s troops need to “take some rest and beef up their combat capability” before launching a new offensive in Ukraine after claiming full control of the Luhansk region in eastern part of the country.



Russian parliament speaker: Ukraine has become a 'terrorist' state

The speaker of the lower house of Russia's parliament has told members in a plenary session that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state", according to remarks posted on the State Duma's website.

Vyacheslav Volodin was quoted as saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the head of a "criminal regime".

Russian officials have since the beginning of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine sought to paint their neighbour as being controlled by anti-Russian fascists and "neo-Nazis", but have not pushed the idea that it is a terrorist state.

Russian Duma speaker: Ukraine pushing Moscow to expand military goals

Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has said that Ukraine was doing "everything" to ensure that Moscow's troops will not stop their "special military operation" at the borders of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti agency has reported.

Moscow has claimed the "liberation" of the entire LPR on the territory of Ukraine's Luhansk province, and is pressing on with its campaign to wrest the adjoining DPR - Ukraine's Donetsk province - out of Kiev's control.

But its forces have also taken control of the city of Kherson and large parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in Ukraine's south and bombed targets all across Ukraine, as well as mounting an abortive advance on the capital Kiev.

Russian defence minister: Conscripts not being sent to Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that conscripts are not being sent to Ukraine to fight in Russia's "special military operation", the Russian state news agency TASS has reported.

Though President Vladimir Putin had previously said that draftees would not be deployed to Ukraine, the defence ministry admitted in March that a number of conscripts had seen action in the conflict zone.

Russia conscripts around 400,000 young men annually for one year's compulsory military service, and their treatment is a sensitive political issue.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says his armed forces were undeterred in their efforts to "break" Russia's will to pursue the military conflict – now in its 132nd day



Russia accuses Ukraine of torturing prisoners of war

Russia has said it was investigating the torture of Russian soldiers held prisoner in Ukraine and recently released as part of a prisoner swap with Kiev in late June.

The Russian Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it was "verifying facts of inhuman treatment of Russia soldier prisoners in Ukraine".

Last week Moscow and Kiev exchanged 144 prisoners of war each - the biggest exchange since the start of Moscow's Ukraine campaign launched on February 24.

Russian-held part of south Ukraine aims to sell grain to Middle East

Russian-imposed authorities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, which is partly under Russian control, has said that an agreement had been reached to sell grain abroad, mainly to the Middle East, Russian state news agency TASS said.

The countries involved are mainly Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia, TASS reported, citing Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of stealing Ukrainian grain. Moscow denies this.

Russian security service takes over Moscow-occupied Kherson region

An official from Russia's powerful FSB security services has taken over the government of the Moscow-occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine, Kremlin-installed authorities have said.

Sergei Yeliseyev, until now the deputy head of government in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, "became head of the government in the Kherson region", said Vladimir Saldo, who heads the Russian occupational administration.

His government takes office on Tuesday, he added. A graduate of the FSB Academy, 51-year-old Yeliseyev served in the security services in unspecified functions, according to the Kaliningrad region website.

Ukrainian forces undeterred, Putin hails Luhansk victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his armed forces were undeterred in their efforts to "break" Moscow's will to pursue a nearly five-month conflict, while Russia's Vladimir Putin hailed his military's victory in the gruelling battle of Luhansk.

With the conflict entering its next phase, Ukrainian forces took up new defensive lines in the eastern part of the country.

"There have been no significant changes on the battlefield in the past 24 hours," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine respond, push back and destroy the offensive potential of the occupiers day after day. We need to break them. It is a difficult task. It requires time and superhuman efforts. But we have no alternative."

