Fast News

The US top diplomat Antony Blinken has warned Russia publicly and privately of “horrific” consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons as part of the Ukraine offensive, now in its 215th day.

This photograph taken on September 25, 2022, shows an abandoned Russian tank at a collection point for destroyed Russian military vehicles after it was taken over from Russian forces near Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Monday, September 26, 2022

Zelenskyy sees 'positive results' in multiple fronts of battle

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that heavy fighting is taking place with Russian forces in many places along the front line, some with "positive results" for Kiev.

"This is the Donetsk region, this is our Kharkiv region. This is the Kherson region, and also the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"We have positive results in several directions."

US warns Russia of 'horrific' consequences of nuclear strike

The United States has warned Russia privately of "horrific" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons as part of the Ukraine offensive, top US officials said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview broadcast, confirmed reports that the United States has sent private warnings to Russia to steer clear of nuclear war.

"We have been very clear with the Russians publicly, and, as well as privately, to stop the loose talk about nuclear weapons," Blinken told the CBS News program "60 Minutes" in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"It's very important that Moscow hear from us and know from us that the consequences would be horrific. And we've made that very clear," Blinken said.

For live updates from Sunday (September 25), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies