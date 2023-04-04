Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 405th day.

FILE – The Black Sea port of Odesa was a favourite holiday destination for many Ukrainians and Russians before the conflict began in February last year. (AFP Archive)

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Russian drones struck the strategic Ukrainian port of Odessa, local authorities said, adding that "damage" had been recorded.

"The enemy has just struck Odessa and the Odessa district with attack UAVs," local authorities said in a statement on Facebook, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

"There is damage," the statement said without providing further details.

Follow more updates 👇

2139 GMT – Russia may get 'tough' with hostile Europe -Lavrov

The European Union has become hostile and has "lost" Russia, and Moscow will deal with Europe in a tough fashion if need be, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview.

"The European Union has 'lost Russia. But it is its own fault," Lavrov told the website Argumenty i Fatky.

"It is the EU member countries and EU leaders who openly declare it is necessary to inflict, as they call it, a strategic defeat on Russia."

Lavrov said Russia had decided how to approach Europe as it was supplying the "criminal regime" in Kiev with weapons and instructors.

"In reply to hostile steps, we will act in a tough manner if necessary, based on Russia's national interests and the principles of reciprocity accepted in diplomatic practice."

He said the West is trying to put a wedge into the friendship between Russia and China by talking about their unequal relations and Moscow's dependence on Beijing.

"We see this as an attempt to cast a shadow on our successes, to drive a wedge into the friendship between Moscow and Beijing," Lavrov said.

He also added that he has a "sense of comradeship" and readiness to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with his Chinese counterpart to defend their countries' interests.

2112 GMT – Over 500 children killed in Ukraine since war began: UNICEF

More than 500 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against its neighbour, the executive director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

''Another tragic milestone for Ukraine's children and families. Since the escalation of the war in February 2022, at least 501 children have been killed,'' Catherine Russell said on Twitter.

She said the real figure is ''likely far higher'' than the numbers verified by UNICEF.

Russell also said that almost 1,000 children have been injured, leaving them with wounds and scars – both visible and invisible – that could last for life.

''Behind every number is a family torn apart and changed forever. It’s heart-wrenching,'' she said.

''Ultimately, children and families need peace. It cannot come soon enough.''

For our live updates from Monday (April 3), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies