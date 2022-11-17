Fast News

Ukraine says it is facing fierce fighting — now in its 267th day — in the east from Russian troops that withdrew from Kherson in the south, while Western allies clash with Moscow at the UN Security Council.

Fighting was heavy in the eastern Donetsk region including in the towns of Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Maryianka and Bakhmut, says Ukraine. (AP)

Thursday, November 17, 2022

US and allies ultimately blame Moscow for Poland blast

US and its allies have criticised Russia in the UN Security Council over missile attacks on Ukraine in a meeting a day after a missile that NATO said was a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences crashed inside Poland.

"This tragedy would never have happened but for Russia's needless invasion of Ukraine and its recent missile assaults against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure," Washington's ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council. The British and Polish ambassadors to the UN echoed the statement.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the meeting: "We have long ago stopped being surprised by your attempts in any circumstances, in spite of facts or common sense, to blame Russia for everything."

Members of the Security Council at the meeting also called for Russia to extend the Black Sea grains deal, which is set to roll over on Saturday unless there are objections.

For live updates from Wednesday (November 16), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies