Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorised his troops to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. Here are the latest updates:

Smoke and flames rise during shelling near Kiev, as Russia continues its attack against Ukraine February 26, 2022. (Reuters)

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Russian forces attack capital Kiev, heavy fighting underway

Russian troops attacked an army base located on a main avenue in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military has said.

Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had predicted Russian troops would mount an assault overnight.

"Military criminals of Russia attacked one of the military units in Kiev on Victory Avenue. The attack has been fought back," the armed forces of Ukraine said in an English-language posting on Facebook.

It gave no details and the report could not immediately be confirmed. Peremohy, or Victory, Avenue is located just to the west of the centre of Kiev.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Russia will ‘storm’ Kiev, warning it will be the hardest night as Russian forces close in on the city centre.



Zelenskyy also appealed to Russian President Putin to start talks. pic.twitter.com/W0pEtzGRyw — TRT World (@trtworld) February 26, 2022

Japan unclear of sanctioning Russian leadership

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he spoke with his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the phone Saturday and they agreed they must respond to Russia's attack against Ukraine properly to prevent it from becoming “a wrong lesson” because of its potential influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

Hayashi declined to comment if Japan plans to join the US, Britain and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Haya shi said Japan will stay in close touch with other Group of Seven (G-7) members and other international leaders while watching the developments.

Hayashi told reporters that he and Blinken reaffirmed their commitment to work closely with the rest of international society and they agreed it is necessary to reject Russia's unilateral act to change the status quo.

US in talks with India over Ukraine

The United States is in discussions with India over its position on the Russian attack on Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, as New Delhi has yet to clearly condemn Moscow's assault.

"We continue to engage with the Indians," she told reporters.

In telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an "immediate cessation of violence," his office said -- but he did not explicitly condemn Moscow's military operation.

India has historically had close ties with Russia, and Moscow is a major supplier of arms to the South Asian nation.

On Friday, India abstained during a UN Security Council vote over a resolution stating that the group of countries "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine and which would have demanded the immediate withdrawal of its troops.

UN chief calls Russian troops to 'return to their barracks'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Russian forces in Ukraine to "return to their barracks."

"Soldiers need to return to their barracks. Leaders need to turn to the path of dialogue and peace," he told reporters after Moscow vetoed a UN resolution deploring its "aggression" in Ukraine.

"It is important to remember that the UN is not just the chamber behind me. It is tens of thousands of women and men around the world," he said.

"Standing, delivering, extending a lifeline of hope."

The @UN Charter has been challenged in the past, but it has stood firm on the side of peace, security, development, justice, international law & human rights.



The international community must do everything in its power so that these values prevail in Ukraine & for all humanity. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 26, 2022

Ukraine shots down Russian fighter jets

Ukraine shot down two Russian fighter jets, an IL-76 aircraft and a helicopter, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, Serhiy Borzov, said on social media that Ukraine shot down a Russian SU-25 fighter jet near Kalynivka in the Vinnytsia region.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook that Ukrainian air defence systems shot down an IL-76 aircraft carrying paratroopers from the Russian airborne troops in the Vasylkiv region.

Located near Kiev, Vasylkiv is 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Ukrainian Air Force said that the country's S-300 air defence missile system shot down a Russian helicopter and a SU-25 fighter jet in Donbass.

Australia increases sanctions on Russian leadership

Australia ramped up sanctions against Russia on Saturday for attacking Ukraine, targeting oligarchs and members of parliament while preparing to join allies in directly punishing President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was imposing financial sanctions on eight oligarchs close to Putin and on the 339 members of parliament who were the "facilitators" of the attack.

Key figures in the Belarussian government were also being sanctioned for "abetting the invasion," she told reporters.

Payne said she was seeking advice to enable Australia to join allies in sanctioning Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.

"It is an exceptional step to sanction leaders but this is an exceptional situation," she said.

Australia had previously announced sanctions on eight of Putin's top security advisors, 25 individuals, four military equipment entities and four financial institutions.

US seeks $6.5B fund from Congress for Ukraine

The White House has asked Congress to approve $6.4 billion in aid to address the humanitarian and security crisis in Ukraine after Russia assaulted the country this week, Biden administration and congressional aides said.

"In a recent conversation with lawmakers, the administration identified the need for additional US humanitarian, security, and economic assistance to Ukraine and Central European partners due to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion," an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget said.

The request included $2.9 billion in security and humanitarian assistance and $3.5 billion for the Department of Defense.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies