Russia targets cities and towns along the hundreds of kilometres long boomerang-shaped front and pours more troops into eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, as fighting enters its 56th day.

Moscow announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor for any Ukrainian troops who agreed to lay down their arms. (AFP)

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Russia closes in on Ukraine's besieged Mariupol

After nearly two months under siege, the southern city of Mariupol could fall into Russian hands within "hours," a Ukrainian official has said, as the two sides agreed to a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to flee the devastated port city.

A commander in the besieged Azovstal steel plant issued a desperate plea for help, saying his marines were "maybe facing our last days, if not hours". "The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade said.

In the latest ultimatum issued in its battle to capture Mariupol, Moscow made another call for the city's defenders to surrender by 1100 GMT (2:00PM Moscow time) and announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor for any Ukrainian troops who agreed to lay down their arms.

Russia: We await Kiev response on peace talks

The Kremlin's spokesman says Russia has presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands as part of peace talks and is now awaiting a response from Kiev.

Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that Russia has passed on a draft document containing “absolutely clear, elaborate wording” to Ukraine and now “the ball is in their court, we’re waiting for a response.” Peskov didn't give further details.

He blamed Ukraine for the slow progress in negotiations, and claimed that Kiev constantly deviates from previously confirmed agreements. “The dynamic of work on the Ukrainian side leaves much to be desired, the Ukrainians do not show a great inclination to intensify the negotiation process," he said.

'History will not forget war crimes' in Ukraine: EU chief

EU chief Charles Michel has said that there must be justice for war crimes committed in Ukraine as he toured the devastated town of Borodianka on a visit to the country.

"In Borodianka. Like Bucha and too many other towns in Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. There can be no peace without justice," European Council head Michel wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainian forces stop Russian advance towards Sloviansk - presidential aide

Ukrainian troops have held up an advance by Russian forces from the northeastern city of Izyum towards nearby Sloviansk, Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian presidential advisor has said.

"They have focused their forces there, that is where they are trying to advance, but so far they are not succeeding," he said in a video address.

Arestovych also said that Ukrainian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol have been holding out, despite persistent Russian attacks on the Azovstal steel plant.

Over a million Ukrainians returned since Russian offensive: border force

Over a million Ukrainians have returned to their country since Russia launched its devastating offensive at the end of February, a spokesman for Kiev's border force has said.

"From that period of time, 1.1 million of our citizens entered Ukraine," border official Andriy Demchenko said at a press conference.

He added that "almost five million people" crossed the Ukrainian border in both directions since war with Moscow erupted.

UN: Over 5M Ukrainians fled country amid Russia’s assault

Over five million Ukrainians have now fled their country following the Russian onslaught, United Nations figures have shown, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said 5,034,439 Ukrainians had left since Russian attacks began on February 24.

When the number reached 4 million on March 30, the exodus exceeded the worst-case predictions of the Geneva-based UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Report: Wimbledon to ban Russian, Belarus players

Men's tennis world number two Daniil Medvedev is set to be barred from this year's Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament as The Times reported organisers are to ban Russian and Belarus players.

Russian and Belarusian players have been able to continue to compete in ATP and WTA events under a neutral flag. It was believed this would extend to the three remaining Grand Slam events.

However, The Times says sources have told them that after almost two months of talks Wimbledon organisers prefer to ban the players rather than adhere to a compromise solution offered by the British government.

Kremlin: Wimbledon ban on Russians would be 'unacceptable'

The Kremlin has said banning Russian tennis players from Wimbledon over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine would be "unacceptable."

"Once again they simply turn athletes into hostages to political prejudice, political intrigues," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This is unacceptable."

Taking into account that Russia is a very strong tennis country, our athletes are at the top of world rankings, the competition itself will suffer from their removal Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

Separatists: 145 civilians, troops evacuated from Mariupol

More than 140 civilians and five Ukrainian troops have been evacuated from the besieged port city of Mariupol, separatists have said, as Moscow intensified its offensive in the east.

"Five servicemen of Ukraine's armed forces laid down their arms and voluntarily left the territory of the Azovstal plant," separatist authorities in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic said in a post on the messaging app Telegram.

In a separate post late Tuesday, separatists said more than 140 people had also been evacuated from the devastated city, which provides a crucial land bridge between Russian-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine and the Kremlin-annexed Crimea peninsula.

Norway sends air defence systems to Ukraine

Norway will donate about 100 air defence systems to Ukraine, with the Scandinavian country’s defence minister saying that “the country is depending on international support to resist Russian aggression.”

Bjørn Arild Gram said Norway had donated French-made Mistral short-range missile systems, which currently are being phased out by the Norwegian Armed Forces, “but it is still a modern and effective weapon that will be of great benefit to Ukraine”.

The weapons have already left Norway, which previously has donated 4,000 anti-tank missiles, protective equipment and other military equipment to Ukraine, he added.

Russia claims to have hit 1,053 targets in Ukraine overnight

Russian forces hit 1,053 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, destroying 106 firing positions, the country's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

Shell begins pulling its workers from Russia as part of plans to exit investments in response to the Ukraine conflict pic.twitter.com/pbYmy19gtR — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 20, 2022

Ukraine: Evacuation corridor agreed for Mariupol

Ukraine says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Russian forces to open a safe route for "women, children and elderly persons" to flee the besieged port city of Mariupol.

"Taking into account a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, we'll be concentrating our efforts in this direction today," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Vereshchuk told civilians to gather at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT) for the evacuations heading to the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

But she warned that "with regard to the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor".

Ukraine hopes to evacuate 6,000 from Mariupol

Ukraine hopes to send 90 buses to the besieged southern city of Mariupol to evacuate about 6,000 women, children and elderly people, the city's mayor said on national television.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has left Mariupol, said about 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol and that tens of thousands had been killed in the Russian siege of the city on the Sea of Azov.

Evacuations from under-fire frontline areas had been suspended for the past three days. Moscow has issued a fresh ultimatum to Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down their arms.

After weeks under siege, residents in Ukraine’s Mariupol try to survive in the destroyed city. Russia said its forces had almost completely seized the port town but Ukraine disputed this claim pic.twitter.com/XfXDyXEer1 — TRT World (@trtworld) April 20, 2022

Ukraine set to dominate G20 finance chiefs summit

Finance officials from the world's richest countries will meet to address global challenges such as rising debt and a possible food crisis—if they can overcome boiling tensions over Russia's assault on Ukraine.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will boycott some sessions if Russian officials are present, according to a senior US official, a stance other countries have said they will follow.

The G20, chaired by Indonesia this year, includes major economies like the United States, China, India, Brazil, Japan and several countries in Europe.

UK: Russian military build-up on Ukraine's east continues

Russia's military presence on Ukraine's eastern border continues to build, a British military update has said, adding that fighting in the Donbass region is intensifying.

"Russian air activity in northern Ukraine is likely to remain low since its withdrawal from north of Kiev. However, there is still a risk of precision strikes against priority targets throughout Ukraine," the update, which was tweeted, said.

"Russian attacks on cities across Ukraine show their intent to try and disrupt the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and weaponry to the east of the country," it added.

Kiev: Russia probing for weak points in Ukraine's east

The Ukrainian General Staff has said in a statement on Facebook that Russia is continuing to mount offensives at various locations in the east as its forces probe for weak points in the Ukrainian lines.

The General Staff added that defeating the last resistance in the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol remains Russia’s top priority.

EU Council's Michel makes surprise visit to Kiev

European Council President Charles Michel has made an unexpected visit to Kiev, following a trip to the Ukrainian capital by the head of the EU's executive earlier this month to show support for the nation fighting a Russian offence.

"In the heart of a free and democratic Europe," Michel, head of the European Council that represents the European Union's 27 member states, said in a tweet with a photograph of him at a train station.

In Kyiv today.



In the heart of a free and democratic Europe. @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/7DxTeoxtMc — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 20, 2022

Marine in besieged Mariupol says 'maybe facing our last days, if not hours'

A commander for the Ukrainian marines fighting in the last stronghold of Mariupol has said his forces were "maybe facing our last days, if not hours" and appealed for extraction in a Facebook post.

"The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade said, sheltering at the besieged Azovstal factory, adding: "We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state."

Zelenskyy: Russia throwing everything it has at Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Russian military is throwing everything it has at Ukraine, with most of its combat-ready forces now concentrated in Ukraine and just across the border in Russia.

"They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine," he said in his nightly video address to the nation.

And despite Russian claims of hitting only military sites, he said they continue to target residential areas and kill civilians. "The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world," he said.

He said the situation in Mariupol remains unchanged and is "as tough as possible," with the Russian military blocking all attempts to establish humanitarian corridors out of the city and "save our people." He said the Kremlin has not responded to a proposal to exchange Viktor Medvedchuk, the jailed leader of a pro-Russia party, for the Mariupol defenders.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies