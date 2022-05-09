Fast News

Scores of Ukrainians are feared dead after an alleged Russian bomb flattened a school while Ukrainian fighters hold out inside Mariupol's steel plant as fighting enters its 75th day.

A woman carries her cat as she walks past buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling, in Borodyanka, in the Kiev region, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Monday, May 9, 2022

Russian forces defending 'Motherland' in Ukraine - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies and to defend 'Motherland'.

Speaking at a military parade marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.

He added that the Russian troops were fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine and observed a minute of silence to honour the troops who fell in combat

'We will win': Ukraine defiant on anniversary of WWII victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, commemorating victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, said his country would win in its war with Russia and would not cede any territory.

"On the Day of Victory over Nazism, we are fighting for a new victory. The road to it is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win," he said in a written address.

Russia is also marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's World War Two victory. President Vladimir Putin was due to preside over a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles on Moscow's Red Square, and to make a speech.

Russian attacks on rail system fail to paralyse 'lifeline of Ukraine'

A salvo of missiles brought the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine to Fastiv, a quiet town abounding with flowering cherry trees and set in sweeping farmland hundreds of kilometres from the front lines.

The strike on April 28, which injured two people, hit an electrical substation that feeds power to a confluence of railway lines that forms a key hub of networks linking central Europe, Russia, and Asia.

The damage quickly was repaired, said Ukrainian officials, and a Reuters visit last week revealed no lingering impact. Trains plied between Kiev and the southern port of Odesa, disgorging passengers into the station at Fastiv, a town of 45,000 people 75 km (45 miles) south of the capital.

Victory Day parade marking Soviet Russia's victory against Nazi Germany starts in Moscow with attendance of President Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/jAFi9ohCrV — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 9, 2022

Canada's Trudeau: World determined to make sure Putin loses in Ukraine

The world will do everything possible to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin loses his "illegal war" in Ukraine, including keeping Moscow under sanctions for years, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

"What Putin needs to understand is that the West is absolutely determined and resolved to stand against what he is doing," Trudeau told the Reuters news agency in an interview in Kiev.

"His illegal war, his escalations, his crossing of red lines by choosing to further invade Ukraine means that we will do as a world everything we can to make sure that he loses," he said, adding Putin is making a terrible mistake.

For live updates from Sunday (May 8), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies