Fast News

Ukraine makes an exasperated plea for Western weapons, and Russia now says its main focus is on taking control of eastern Donbas region, raising fears of a divided Ukraine as fighting enters its 33rd day.

Heavy fighting continues around Mariupol as Russian forces try to capture the port on the Sea of Avov. (Reuters)

Monday, March 28, 2022

UK sees stalled flighting, Black Sea blockade

Russian forces have made no significant progress in the past 24 hours amid continuing supply problems and aggressive resistance from Ukrainian fighters, UK defence officials have said.

Poor morale and a lack of momentum have compounded the problems facing Russian forces, Britain’s Ministry of Defense claimed in its latest intelligence briefing. Heavy fighting continues around Mariupol as Russian forces try to capture the port on the Sea of Avov, which connects to the Black Sea, the ministry said in a briefing posted on Twitter.

Earlier, the ministry said Russia was maintaining a blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, cutting off maritime trade with the country.

All parties concerned in confrontation with Russia except China: envoy

China’s ambassador to the US said that of all parties concerned in the Ukraine, only China has Russia’s ear.

Qin Gang said China was uniquely positioned to help peacefully resolve what he called “the crisis.” “Now, all parties concerned are in serious confrontation with Russia except China. Only China has the ear of Russia,” Qin said in an interview.

Qin blamed NATO’s eastward expansion for having provoked Russia. “Russia feels duped by NATO on its eastward expansion. It feels threatened and cornered,” Qin said.

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, in phone call with Ukrainian FM Kuleba, discusses latest situation and today's round of talks in Istanbul between negotiators from both sides pic.twitter.com/Tzvm9PLpzC — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 28, 2022

New fires reported in Chernobyl exclusion zone

New fires have broken out in the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, according to Ukrainian authorities.

"Significant fires have started in the exclusion zone, which can have very serious consequences," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"However, today it is impossible to control and extinguish fires in full due to the capture of the exclusion zone by the Russian occupation forces." The International Atomic Energy Agency has said "the situation remained unchanged" in relation to safeguards at Chernobyl and other nuclear plants in Ukraine.

At least 1,100 Ukrainians evacuated in last 24 hours

At least 1,100 civilians have been evacuated in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the country’s deputy prime minister has said.

Iryna Vereshchuk, who is also minister for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, said in her daily briefing published on Instagram that civilians have been evacuated to safe areas through two humanitarian corridors.

Noting that they will continue to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said evacuations from the northeastern Sumy region will start on Monday.

Zelenskyy outlines agenda of fresh talks with Russia

Ukraine's priorities at the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Türkiye this week will be "sovereignty and territorial integrity," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his nation in his nightly address.

"We are looking for peace, really, without delay," he said. "There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Türkiye. This is not bad. Let's see the outcome."

Ukraine is prepared to consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia including nuclear-free status, he said, adding Russian President Vladimir Putin must meet with him to seek an end to the fighting.

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "butcher”. Biden made the comment in response to a reporter's question while visiting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/Kcdz5q4XPm — TRT World (@trtworld) March 27, 2022

Biden says he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia

US President Joe Biden has said that he was not calling for regime change in Russia when he said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."

"No," Biden said as he left a church service in Washington when asked by a reporter whether he was calling for regime change in the country.

For live updates from Sunday (March 27), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies