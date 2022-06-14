Fast News

Russia pushes Ukrainians back from centre of key industrial city Sievierodonetsk, where President Zelenskyy says the fighting is taking a "terrifying" toll as casualties soar in Moscow's offensive – now in its 111th day.

Russian forces destroyed all the bridges, and getting into the city is no longer possible and evacuation is also not possible, a Ukrainian official says. (AFP)

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Russian forces lay siege to Sievierodonetsk

Russian forces have cut off all routes for evacuating citizens from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk by destroying the last bridge linking it to a Ukrainian held city on the other side of the river, a Ukrainian official said.

Regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on social media that some 70 percent of Sievierodonetsk was under enemy control, as the Russian offensive in the eastern Donbass region moved closer securing a breakthrough victory.

Gaidai described the situation of Ukrainian soldiers holding out in the city as "difficult, but under control". But he said the destruction of the last bridge across the river to the twin city of Lysychansk meant any civilians still in Sievierodonetsk were trapped, and it was impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies.

Zelenskyy: Donbass battle would go down as one of most brutal in European history

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the battle for the eastern Donbass would go down as one of the most brutal in European history.

The region, comprising the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, is claimed by Russian separatists.

"For us, the price of this battle is very high. It is just scary," he said, adding, "we draw the attention of our partners daily to the fact that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage."

