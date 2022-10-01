Fast News

Russia's Putin signed treaties to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory and Ukraine's Zelenskyy counters with a surprise application to join NATO military bloc, in a sharp escalation of conflict, now in its 220th day.

Ukrainian troops attend a drill of armed forces, national guard and border guard near the border with Belarus. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Reports: Russians nearly surrounded in Lyman town

Russian forces in Ukraine are potentially on the verge of one of their worst defeats of the 220-day fighting after Ukrainian troops captured two villages close to the eastern Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman.

In the eastern Donetsk region, Russia's garrison in the town of Lyman is in serious trouble with reports from both sides saying Russian forces were nearly surrounded.

Ukraine said it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told Moscow it would have to appeal to Kiev if it wanted its forces to be allowed out.

The encirclement could leave Ukrainian forces an open path to seize more territory in Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, captured earlier in some of the conflict’s bitterest fighting.

Russian president's proclamation of Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine -- the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two -- has been roundly rejected by many countries. (TRTWorld)

Türkiye won't recognise Russia's annexation of Ukrainian lands



Türkiye has rejected Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions just as it did not recognise the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and voiced strong support for Kiev in the face of the seizure of 15 percent of total Ukrainian territory by Moscow.

Moscow's decision "constitutes a grave violation of the established principles of international law, cannot be accepted," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said early on Saturday.

"Türkiye did not recognise Russia’s annexation of Crimea in an illegitimate referendum in 2014 and has emphasised its strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty on every occasion," it said.

"In accordance with this stance adopted in 2014, we reject Russia's decision to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kerson and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine," it added.

South Korea: Not recognising Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine

South Korea has said it does not recognise Russia's declared annexation of parts of Ukraine or what Moscow called referendums that took place in those areas.

Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial security and independence must be protected, South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

