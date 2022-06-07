Fast News

Street fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops rages in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk as Moscow pushes to conquer Ukraine's eastern Donbass in military offenisve, now in its 104th day.

Sievierodonetsk is the largest city still in Ukrainian hands in the Luhansk region of the Donbass. (AFP)

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Fierce battle for key Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

Street fighting raged for the control of Ukraine's flashpoint city of Sievierodonetsk, with the situation changing "every hour", an official has said.

"Our heroes are holding their positions in Sievierodonetsk. Fierce street fights continue in the city," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Sievierodonetsk - the largest city still in Ukrainian hands in the Luhansk region of the Donbass - has been the focal point in recent weeks, and officials described a fast-changing situation on the ground.

Russia puts sanctions on 61 US nationals

Russia's Foreign Ministry has announced that is levying sanctions on 61 US nationals.

It said the move was being taken "in response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business."

The list includes US officials and former and current top managers of large American companies, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: UK providing Kiev with 'exactly' the right weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the United Kingdom has been providing weapons Kiev needs to fight the offensive with Russia and thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a "complete" understanding of the needs.

Britain said that, in coordination with the United States, it will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km away as part of a new UK military aid for Kiev.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the complete understanding of our demands and preparedness to provide Ukraine with exactly the weapons that it so needs to protect the lives of our people," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

For live updates from Monday (June 6), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies