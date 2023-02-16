Fast News

Russia says it has broken through two of Ukraine's fortified defence lines in east of the country, while Western countries announce more military spending on Ukraine, as fighting enters its 358th day.

Thursday, February 16, 2023

0730 GMT — Russia fires barrage of missiles at Ukraine

Russia has again fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine, firing a combination of 36 cruise and other missiles and losing at least 16 of them to Ukrainian air defence batteries, Ukrainian officials said.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office said targets had been hit in the country’s north, west and south.

A 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded when missiles hit the eastern city of Pavlohrad, Ukrainian local Govenour Serhiy Lysak reported.

A regional governor in western Ukraine, Maksym Kozitskyi, said a fire broke out at a “critical” infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. He did not immediately offer details.

Here are the other updates:

0822 — Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Norway for $7B in aid



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Norwegian lawmakers for agreeing to pass a bilateral aid package of some $7 billion over five years.

Speaking via video link, Zelenskyy said "the support that Norway is providing for our country sets a precedent for sustainable support".

Norway, a major petroleum exporter, has seen its government income swell to record levels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the price of gas sold to Europe soared last year.

The package, announced on February 6, is the largest aid programme Norway has ever supplied to a single nation.

0753 GMT — Japan to invite Ukraine to G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Germany

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has said Japan will invite his Ukrainian counterpart to the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting to be held in Germany on February 18, Kyodo reported.

As the organiser of the meeting and the chair of G7 summit this year, Japan is also preparing to host a G7 summit meeting online on February 24, timed with the one-year anniversary of the war, Kyodo news agency reported earlier this month.

Support measures to Ukraine and sanctions against Ru ssia are expected to be a top priority for G7 leaders.

0729 GMT — Some 1.1 million people came to Germany from Ukraine in 2022

Some 1.1 million people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in 2022, exceeding the influx of migrants from the Middle East around 2015, Germany's federal statistical office said.

Two-thirds of the immigrants from Ukraine arrived in the first three months after Russia began attacks on Ukraine, between March and May of last year, it said.

The data comes days before the one-year anniversary of the start of the war on February 24, which led to millions of Ukrainians being displaced.

0728 GMT — Israel FM in first visit to Ukraine since war began

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has arrived in Kiev on the first visit to Ukraine by an Israeli minister since Russia began attacking Ukraine nearly a year ago, his office said.

Cohen "will make an official visit today to Kiev, during which he will meet President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister (Dmytro) Kuleba," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement after his arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

2200 GMT — US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream: Russia

The United States should try to prove it was not behind the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that connected Russia to Western Europe, the TASS news agency has cited the Russian embassy to the United States as saying.

Moscow considers the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last September "an act of international terrorism" and will not allow it to be swept under the rug, the embassy said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies