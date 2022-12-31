Fast News

Russian President Putin says he is expecting Chinese President Xi to make a state visit early next year in a show of solidarity as Moscow's conflict with Kiev enters its 310th day.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least one person had been killed and eight wounded after a series of explosions in the capital. (stringer / Reuters)

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Russia carried out its second major round of missile attacks on Ukraine in three days, Ukrainian officials said, with explosions reported throughout the country on New Year's Eve.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least one person had been killed and eight wounded in the explosions. Reuters correspondents reported hearing 10 loud blasts in the city.

The mayor said one of those wounded by the blasts was a Japanese journalist who had been taken to hospital.

Soldiers released in prisoner exchange

Russia's defence ministry said 82 captured Russian soldiers have been released by Ukraine in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides.

Fighting for true independence - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would never give in to the West's attempts to use Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia.

In a New Year's video message broadcast on Russian state TV, Putin said Russia was fighting in Ukraine to protect its "motherland" and to secure "true independence" for its people.

Russian defence chief reassures victory in the conflict

In a New Year's message to servicemen, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said Russia's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" as Moscow's military campaign grinds through its 11th month.

Shoigu said that in the outgoing year "we all faced serious trials" and that the New Year comes during a "difficult military-political situation".

Russian President Putin says he was expecting Chinese President Xi to make a state visit early next year in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing as Moscow's conflict with Kiev enters its 310th day



