Ukraine vows to "fight absolutely to the end" in the strategically crucial Mariupol as missiles strike the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on the 54th day of Russia's offensive.

Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have become a relative safe haven for people from parts of the country where fighting has been more intense in the past two months. (AA)

Monday, April 18, 2022

Russian forces strike in Ukraine's west, mass in east

Russian missiles have hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least seven people, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow’s troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east.

Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over the city after a series of explosions shattered windows and started fires.

Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of conflict and have become a relative safe haven for people from parts of the country where fighting has been more intense.

Detained Ukrainian politician calls for his exchange with people in Mariupol

Detained Ukrainian pro-Russia opposition party leader Viktor Medvedchuk called on Ukrainian and Russian leaders to exchange him for civilians and troops in Mariupol, the besieged southeastern port city.

"Exchange me with the residents and defenders of Mariupol who are deprived of their right to a safe-exit through humanitarian corridors," he said in a video published by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

Medvedchuk is the leader of the pro-Russian Ukraine’s Opposition Platform, For Life party, and was put under house arrest in May 2021 on suspicion of treason.

Ukraine calls for humanitarian corridor from Mariupol steel plant

Ukraine called for Russia to facilitate a humanitarian corridor for evacuees from the besieged port city of Mariupol and one from the steel plant that is the city's last significant area of Ukrainian resistance.

"We demand an urgent humanitarian corridor from the territory of the Azovstal plant for women, children and other civilians," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.

Sanctions against Russia would cost Serbia dearly - President Vucic

Imposing sanctions on Russia would cost Serbia dearly, Aleksandar Vucic, the country's president who recently won a second term, said.

In a statement to TV Pink, Vucic said his personal views on Russia-Ukraine conflict differ from the official view of the Serbian state.

"Russia has been supporting Serbia's territorial integrity since 2001. Whether Serbia imposes sanctions on Russia or not, it costs Serbia dearly. I believe that we will get Russian gas at a more affordable price compared to other countries in Europe," he added.

Russian Defense Ministry warns of provocations for Orthodox Easter in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the Ukrainian special services are planning to shell Orthodox churches and temples on Easter night, Saturday.

As part of measures against possible provocations, over 70 mobile groups in vehicles equipped with mortars are formed in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, the ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a daily briefing in Moscow.

Ukraine says Russian forces have entered Kreminna city

Russian forces have entered the Kreminna city in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, an official said.

“The Russians entered Kreminna. Street fights began. Evacuation is not possible,” Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk Oblast, said on Telegram.

He said that the Russian forces entered Kreminna with many tanks and armoured vehicles and that the civilians have been stuck in the city.

Ukraine: Several killed in Russian missile strikes on Lviv

Six people have been killed and eight wounded in missile strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, regional governor Maksym Kozystkiy has said.

Three missiles hit military infrastructure facilities, he said, while one struck a car tire replacement facility. Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the Ukrainian rail service, said the strikes hit near railway facilities.

The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovy, wrote on social media that emergency services were at the site in Lviv, which has been spared much of the worst violence since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24.

The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their 'right' to kill Ukrainians Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak

Kiev halts evacuations for second day over Russian shelling



Ukraine has said it was halting for a second consecutive day the evacuation of civilians from frontline town and cities in the east of the country, accusing Russian forces of blocking and shelling escape routes.

"Unfortunately, today, April 18, there will be no humanitarian corridors," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.

"In violation of international humanitarian law, the Russian occupiers have not stopped blocking and shelling humanitarian routes," she added.

Russia plans legal action over frozen assets

Russia plans to take legal action over the blocking of gold, forex and assets belonging to Russian residents, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina has said.

He said such a step would need to be painstakingly thought through and legally justified.

Foreign sanctions have frozen about $300 billion of around $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves when it launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Ex UK army chief expects 'gruesome end' in Mariupol

The former head of the British Army has said Ukraine's fight to retain Mariupol will have a "very gruesome" end as Russian troops encircle the port city.

Richard Dannatt told British broadcaster Sky News since Ukrainian troops are unable restock ammunition "it's only a matter of time before Mariupol completely falls under Russian control."

There is an unwillingness on both sides to give up after suffering major fatalities, Dannatt said, especially once Russia secures the land corridor through Mariupol from Crimea to the Donbass region.

200,000 risk losing jobs in Moscow over sanctions

Around 200,000 employees of foreign companies in Moscow could lose their jobs due to sanctions over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, the city's mayor has said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a blog post that authorities had last week approved a $41-million programme to support employment in the Russian capital.

Ukraine claims 20,600 Russian troops killed in conflict



Some 20,600 Russian soldiers have been killed since the attacks began in Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian military said.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 167 Russian aircrafts, 147 helicopters, 155 unmanned aerial vehicles, 790 tanks, 2,041 armoured vehicles and 381 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

Some 130 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,487 vehicles, 76 fuel tanks, 67 anti-aircraft systems and seven boats have also been destroyed, it added.

Spain to reopen Kiev embassy in coming days

Spain will reopen its embassy in Kiev in the coming days, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said in an interview with the Antena3 TV network.

The Spanish embassy in Ukraine's capital was evacuated on February 24 when Russian troops attacked the country.

The move comes after several other European countries, including France, recently announced they would move back their embassies to Kiev.

TASS: Russia says it destroyed four arms depots in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry says it has destroyed four arms and military equipment depots in Ukraine overnight with Iskander missiles, the TASS news agency has reported.

Russian forces had hit 315 Ukrainian targets in total overnight, TASS cited the ministry as saying on Monday.

UK: Mariupol resistance hinders Russian plans

Britain’s defence ministry says the continuing siege of Mariupol is tying up Russian forces and slowing its advance ahead of a planned major offensive in eastern Ukraine.

In a daily intelligence update, Britain’s military says “concerted Ukrainian resistance has severely tested Russian forces and diverted men and materiel, slowing Russia’s advance elsewhere”.

Britain says “large areas of infrastructure have been destroyed” and there are “significant” civilian casualties. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine: Russia wants to 'destroy' Donbass

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of wanting to "destroy" the entire eastern region of Donbass, as the last remaining forces in the strategic port of Mariupol prepared for a final defence.

"Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country in the near future. They want to literally finish off and destroy Donbass," Zelenskyy said in an evening statement.

Moscow is pushing for a major victory in the southern city as it works to wrest control of Donbass and forge a land corridor to already-annexed Crimea.

Ukraine claims to have downed more Russian helicopters

Ukraine has claimed that its air defence forces have downed more Russian attack helicopters.

Russian forces, which continue to bomb Ukrainian cities and spread death among the civilian population, have suffered severe losses, said the Ukrainian Air Force in a statement.

“Accordingly, in the last 24 hours, apart from a KA-52 helicopter, we downed two Mi-24 attack helicopters, one plane and one Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle,” the statement said.

Oil prices rise on supply concerns as Ukraine crisis deepens

Oil prices has risen as concerns grew about tighter global supply, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia.

Brent futures were up $1.50, or 1.3 percent, at $113.20 a barrel at 0030 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 98 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $107.93 a barrel.

Ahead of Easter weekend holidays, both contracts gained more than 2.5 percent on Thursday on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.

Zelenskyy implores world to respond to Russian 'torture'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world on Sunday to respond.

“Torture chambers are built there,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”

Zelenskyy said humanitarian aid has been stolen, creating famine.

Zelenskyy reiterates resolve to fight Russians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated the country's resolve to fight the Russian forces in the Donbas region in his daily address, saying Russia was intent on destroying the once-celebrated industrial might of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

He also renewed calls for increased military shipments as the battle over the eastern regions is brewing.

In a thinly-veiled barb aimed at Germany, Zelenskyy said the fate of the upcoming battle depends on "those who have the weapons and ammunition we need and are holding back."

