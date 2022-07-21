Fast News

Russia declares its military objectives in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbass region as mutual casualties spike on the 148th day of fierce fighting.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work. (AP)

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

Russia has restored critical gas supplies to Europe through Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline after 10 days, but uncertainty lingers whether the Kremlin would still trigger an energy crisis on the continent this winter. "It's working," a Nord Stream spokesperson said, without specifying the amount of gas being delivered.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work. Amid tensions over Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, German officials had feared that the pipeline — the country’s main source of Russian gas — might not reopen at all.

Operator Nord Stream AG said that gas started flowing again on Thursday morning, and its network data showed gas beginning to arrive after the scheduled end of maintenance at 6am.

Britain: Russia closing in on Ukraine’s second biggest power plant

Russian forces are likely closing in on Ukraine's second biggest power plant at Vuhlehirska, 50 kilometres north-east of Donetsk, British military intelligence has said.

"Russia is prioritising the capture of critical national infrastructure, such as power plants," Britain's defence ministry said.

The ministry also added that Russia is probably attempting to break through at Vuhlehirska, as part of its efforts to regain momentum on the southern pincer of its advance towards the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

US expects global Russian oil price cap

The United States hopes to see a global price cap on Russian oil introduced by December, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has said.

"We are following on what the Europeans have done," he told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. "They introduced the idea of looking to do a price cap but they also said by December, they plan to put in place their insurance ban.

Russia has said it will not export oil to the world market if the price is capped below the cost of production.

Brazil, China, India and some African and Middle Eastern countries have increased energy imports from Russia, which sells at deep discounts to global benchmarks because many European refiners have stopped buying Russian oil.

Our goal is to make sure that as that insurance ban is going into place, we're in a position where there's a price cap that can be joined onto that that is a global one that helps to drive down global energy prices and also allows Russian energy to flow into the market place. US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo

