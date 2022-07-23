Fast News

Criticism has been mounting against Russia since missiles hit infrastructure of Ukraine’s port city Odessa, a main Black Sea gate, after recent Türkiye-led grain deal raised hope for relaxing global food shortage as fighting continues on 151st day.

Russia-backed forces took control of Ukraine's Kherson from the beginning of the conflict. (AFP)

Ukraine's forces inching into Russia-held Kherson — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces are gradually moving into the eastern Kherson region, which was taken over by Russia at the start of the conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"The occupiers have been trying to establish a foothold there ... but how did it help them? The Ukrainian armed forces are moving into the region step by step," he said.

“Today's Russian missile attack on our port in Odessa. A cynical one. It also turned out to be a blow to Russia's own political positions. If anyone in the world could have said before that some kind of dialogue with Russia, some kind of agreements, would be necessary — look at what is happening. Today Russian 'Kalibrs' have destroyed the very possibility of such statements.''

Odessa attack casts doubt on Russia's commitments — US

The United States condemned a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa, saying it "casts serious doubt" on Moscow's commitment to a deal with Ukraine to unblock grain exports.

"This attack casts serious doubt on the credibility of Russia's commitment to yesterday's deal and undermines the work of the UN, Türkiye, and Ukraine to get critical food to world markets," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

