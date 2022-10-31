Fast News

The fiercest fighting in the Donetsk region has been around the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters into 250th day.

Smoke could be seen rising above Kiev after about 10 explosions, witnesses said. (Reuters Archive)

Monday, October 31, 2022

Heavy Russian strikes hit key infrastructure in central Kiev

Ukrainian officials reported a massive barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kiev, Kharkiv and other cities.

Part of the Ukrainian capital was cut off from power and water supplies as a result, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Officials also reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulting from the strikes.

The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

UN's Black Sea grain deal chief says 'the food must flow'

The UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said that civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal from which Russia withdrew at the weekend.

Amir Abdulla's comment on Twitter came after the United Nations, Türkiye and Ukraine pressed ahead with a transit plan. Russia had withdrawn saying it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

New Zealand announces more sanctions on Russia

New Zealand announced additional sanctions on Russia over ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said this round of penalties focused on the Russian defense and security sectors.

"Today we are sanctioning 14 individuals and seven entities as part of our ongoing support for Ukraine. The group includes military personnel, defence entities and executives, Russian-directed disinformation outlets, and a paramilitary organisation and its senior commanders," Mahuta said in a statement.

Russia fires 40 cruise missiles into Kiev, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Odessa regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs pic.twitter.com/wt1faLPUcz — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 31, 2022

Ukraine repels Russia's offensive in eastern Donetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "fierce offensive" by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region.

Zelenskyy said a military unit from Chop in western Ukraine had undertaken the action, but did not say where the clash had occurred.

"Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. "The Russian attack was repelled."

US, China discuss Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a call and discussed Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the US Department of State said in a statement.

Both diplomats underlined the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the bilateral relationship.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies