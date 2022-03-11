Fast News

Russia and Ukraine fail to make breakthrough in their first top-level talks since Moscow's incursions two weeks ago, as Russian forces advance on Kiev, part of a wider multi-front assault, now in its 16th day.

The Ukrainian military in a statement warned "the enemy is trying to eliminate the defences of the Ukrainian forces around" regions to the west and northwest of the capital "to block Kiev." (AP)

Friday, March 11, 2022

Russian forces advance on Kiev as city becomes 'fortress'

Russian troops edged closer to Kiev, as officials said the Ukrainian capital was being transformed into a "fortress" and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of again targeting humanitarian corridors.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain holed up in Ukrainian cities, including besieged Mariupol, under a Russian bombing campaign after the first talks between Moscow and Kiev's top diplomats ended without any progress.

"We can't rule out a movement of the enemy to the east towards Brovary," the statement added.

US plans to revoke Russia favoured trade status

President Joe Biden will announce Friday that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the US will move to revoke “most favoured nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

That’s according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

Biden’s move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia.

GOP senators urge Biden to send Polish warplanes to Ukraine

Republican US senators are imploring the Biden administration to reverse course and allow the transfer of Poland's MiG fighter jets to the Ukrainians to fight the Russian offensive, a sign the Defense Department's rejection of the offer may be running into steep resistance on Capitol Hill.

Forty GOP senators signed onto a letter from Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Mitt Romney of Utah urging President Joe Biden to answer the plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who told lawmakers over the weekend that if the US could not help with a no-fly zone over his skies, it could at least send more planes for his people to defend against the attack from Russia.

“Enough talk. People are dying,” Romney said at a press conference on Capitol Hill. “Send them the planes they need.”

Ukraine: Damage so far from war with Russia tops $100B

Russian forces have so far destroyed $100 billion worth of buildings, infrastructure and other physical assets in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s economic adviser said.

Oleg Ustenko said in a statement that the offensive has also caused 50 percent of Ukrainian businesses to shut down completely.

Noting that the remaining businesses are continuing their activities with difficulty, Ustenko said the $100 billion in losses accounts for half of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Premier Li offers China's help for 'grave' Ukraine situation

China's premier has called the situation in Ukraine "grave" and "disconcerting" and offered Beijing's help in playing a "positive role" for peace while continuing to refuse to criticise Russia.

Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that "we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis."

"The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control," Li said, adding it is important to support Russia and Ukraine in ceasefire talks.

“[Afghan people] must be wondering what makes their humanitarian crisis so unimportant. Is it the colour of their skin?”



Irish politician and member of the European Parliament Clare Daly says until the legislative body treats humanitarian crises equally it has “no credibility” pic.twitter.com/sB1VSzlCvJ — TRT World (@trtworld) March 11, 2022

US Senate gives final approval to $13.6 billion Ukraine aid

A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies has easily won final Congressional approval.

Around half of the $13.6 billion measure was for arming and equipping Ukraine and the Pentagon's costs for sending US troops to other Eastern European nations skittish about the warfare next door.

Much of the rest included humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies' defences and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.

Facebook and Instagram will temporarily allow posts calling for violence against Russians or Putin's death, according to Reuters report pic.twitter.com/EByDznYYzK — TRT World (@trtworld) March 11, 2022

Ukraine told to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread

The World Health Organization has advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters news agency, as Russia's movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities raises risk.

Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans including, most recently, Covid-19. Its labs have received support from the United States, the European Union and the WHO.

"WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills," the WHO, a United Nations agency, said.

