Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and UN make progress at talks in Istanbul over Black Sea grain exports, but an end to conflict remains far off as heavy shelling continues on day 141 of fighting.

Ukrainian servicemen drive a T-72 tank on the frontline in eastern Ukraine on July 13, 2022, amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine. (AFP)

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 south of Kiev

Russian missiles have struck the city of Vinnytsia, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine’s president called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value.

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located southwest of the capital Kiev. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He suggested the attack was deliberately aimed at terrorising civilians.

Ukrainian military launch new attack on Russian forces in southern Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have hit two military checkpoints and a landing pad in the second strike this week on a Russian-held area in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

The new attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region killed 13 "occupiers", Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odessa regional administration, quoted the Operational Command South as saying. He cited no evidence for the death toll.

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday that an attack by its forces on Nova Kakhovka had killed 52 people.

Report: Russian forces enter Ukraine's Siversk city

Russian troops along with a local militia have entered the Ukrainian city of Siversk, which is under their operational control, according to the Russian state-owned TASS news agency.

"The allied forces have already entered Seversk (a city in the Donetsk region). I can say that the city is under our operational control. Mopping up operations are under way. Siversk will soon be totally liberated from Ukrainian troops," TASS said, citing a source. The report couldn't be independently verified.

Ukraine's armed forces said in their briefing note that Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline that includes Siversk, but that the town had been fired upon by artillery.

