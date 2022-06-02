Fast News

Russia expands its strikes in Ukraine, targeting railways in western Lviv city in a bid to disrupt the flow of Western weapons supply lines, as fighting enters its 99th day.

Ukraine successfully stopped Russia from seizing Kiev, but the campaign in the east has had a high cost, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying that 60 to 100 soldiers were dying each day. (AFP)

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Russians consolidate hold on Ukrainian city

UK military intelligence has said that Russia has taken control of most of Ukraine's industrial city Sievierodonetsk, edging closer to claiming a big prize in their offensive in the eastern Donbass region. Ukraine says about 70 percent of the city is under Russian control.

"The enemy has entered the centre of Sievierodonetsk and is trying to take up positions," Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said at a briefing.

If Russia captures the city and its smaller twin Lysychansk on the west bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, it would hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbass that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

OPEC+ working on making up for lower Russian oil output

OPEC+ is working on making up for a drop in Russian oil output, two OPEC+ sources have told Reuters news agency, as Russia's production has fallen by around 1 million barrels per day as a result of Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

One OPEC+ source familiar with the Russian position said Moscow could agree to other producers compensating for its lower output but it may not happen at a Thursday meeting and might not be in full. A Gulf OPEC+ source said a decision on the matter was "highly possible" at a meeting on Thursday.

The group is meeting online later on Thursday and has been widely expected to stick to its planned monthly modest output increases despite tighter global markets.

Slovakia to deliver eight Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine, says ministry

Slovakia will deliver eight self-propelled Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine under a commercial contract which a state-controlled producer signed, the Slovak Defence Ministry has said.

The Zuzana 2 howitzer, a modernised version of an older model, is using 155-mm rounds and has an effective range of 40 kilometres (25 miles) to more than 50 kilometres (30 miles) depending on the ammunition type.

African Union head to speak to Putin Friday in Russia

The head of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, will speak with President Vladimir Putin in the southwestern Russian city of Sochi on Friday, Dakar has said.

The visit is aimed at "freeing up stocks of cereals and fertilisers, the blockage of which particularly affects African countries", along with easing the Ukraine conflict, Sall's office said on Thursday.

The visit was organised after an invitation by Putin, and Sall will travel with the president of the African Union Commission, his office added. The AU will also receive a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though no date has been set.

Ukrainian bomb disposal technicians have detonated around 150 units of Russian ammunition that failed to explode in the Kiev region pic.twitter.com/JJKOzb6E8H — TRT World (@trtworld) June 2, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russia forcefully took 200,000 Ukrainian children

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has alleged that 200,000 children are among the Ukrainians who have been forcefully taken to Russia and dispersed across the vast country. They include children from orphanages, children taken with their parents and those separated from their families.

"The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation, which was International Children's Day.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would punish those responsible but first, it would show Russia on the battlefield that "Ukraine cannot be conquered, that our people will not surrender and our children will not become the property of the occupiers."

Zelenskyy said 243 children have been killed so far in the conflict, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing, adding that it could be more as his government doesn’t have a full picture of the situation in areas occupied by Russian troops.

Russia wounds five in missile attack

A Russian missile hit rail lines in the western Lviv region, a key conduit for supplies of Western weapons and other supplies, officials said.

Lviv region Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said five people were wounded in the strike, adding that more information would be available on Thursday.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the country's interior minister, said the Russians hit the Beskidy railway tunnel in the Carpathian Mountains in an apparent effort to cut a key railway link and disrupt shipments of weapons and fuel.

However, the head of Ukrainian railways said the damage to the railroad was still being assessed but the tunnel was spared. The strike reportedly delayed three passenger trains, but all later resumed their journeys.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies