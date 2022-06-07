Fast News

Street fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops rages in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk as Moscow pushes to conquer Ukraine's eastern Donbass in military offensive, now in its 104th day.

Meanwhile, pro-Kremlin separatists in Ukraine have confirmed the death of another Russian general. (AP)

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Russia 'fully liberated' residential areas of Sievierodonetsk: minister

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said Moscow's troops were in full control of the residential areas of Sievierodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine's east.

"The residential areas of the city of Sievierodonetsk have been fully liberated," Shoigu told a defence ministry meeting in televised remarks. The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over the city's "industrial zone and the nearest settlements", he added.

Russian general killed in Ukraine: separatists

Pro-Kremlin separatists in Ukraine have confirmed the death of another Russian general during Moscow's military campaign in the country.

The leader of Ukraine's pro-Russian separatists, Denis Pushilin, expressed his "sincere condolences to the family and friends" of Major General Roman Kutuzov "who showed by example how to serve the fatherland".

"As long as our generals fight shoulder to shoulder with soldiers, our country and our nation will be invincible," Pushilin said on the Telegram messenger, posting a black and white photo of Kutuzov.

Mariupol, Berdyansk ports ready to ship grain: Russia

Russia's defence minister has said the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, seized by Russian forces, have been de-mined and are ready to resume grain shipments.

Sergei Shoigu also said in televised comments that 6,489 Ukrainian military personnel had surrendered to Russian forces since the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation", including 126 in the past five days.

Battles in Donbass region are in full swing – Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai pic.twitter.com/E619RaPsaX — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 7, 2022

Fierce battle for key Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

Street fighting raged for the control of Ukraine's flashpoint city of Sievierodonetsk, with the situation changing "every hour", an official has said.

"Our heroes are holding their positions in Sievierodonetsk. Fierce street fights continue in the city," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Sievierodonetsk - the largest city still in Ukrainian hands in the Luhansk region of the Donbass - has been the focal point in recent weeks, and officials described a fast-changing situation on the ground.

Russia puts sanctions on 61 US nationals

Russia's Foreign Ministry has announced that is levying sanctions on 61 US nationals.

It said the move was being taken "in response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business."

The list includes US officials and former and current top managers of large American companies, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: UK providing Kiev with 'exactly' the right weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the United Kingdom has been providing weapons Kiev needs to fight the offensive with Russia and thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a "complete" understanding of the needs.

Britain said that, in coordination with the United States, it will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km away as part of a new UK military aid for Kiev.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the complete understanding of our demands and preparedness to provide Ukraine with exactly the weapons that it so needs to protect the lives of our people," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

For live updates from Monday (June 6), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies