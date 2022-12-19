Fast News

Belarus announced the formation of a joint regional force with Moscow with several thousand Russian servicemen arriving in the ex-Soviet country as fighting enters its 298th day.

Monday, December 19, 2022

Russian troops to hold drills in Ukraine's neighbour Belarus

Russian troops will conduct military exercises in Belarus, which neighbours Ukraine, the Interfax news agency said, citing the defence ministry in Moscow.

"The final assessment of the combat capability and combat readiness of the units will be given... after the battalion tactical exercises have been conducted," Interfax quoted the ministry as saying.

Ukraine's Zelenskiyy asks Western leaders for wide range of weapons systems

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy has asked Western leaders meeting in Latvia, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to supply a wide range of weapons systems.

"I ask you to increase the possibility of supplying air defence systems to our country, and to help speed up the relevant decisions to be taken by our partners," Zelenskiyy asked Sunak during his speech on a video link, addressing a meeting in Riga of leaders of countries in the Joint Expeditionary Force.

The British-led grouping, configured to respond rapidly to crises in the Northern Europe, is made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

Power cuts in Kyiv, 10 Ukraine regions after Russian attack: operator

Ukrainian energy operator Ukrenergo has said that emergency shutdowns would be applied in the capital Kiev and 10 other regions following a barrage of drone strikes from Russia.

"Enemy UAVs targeted energy facilities across the country overnight... Schedules for emergency shutdowns have been initiated in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovograd, Zhytomyr, Chernigiv, Cherkasy and Kiev regions and in the city of Kiev," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Nine drones shot down in Kiev's airspace early Monday - military administration

Nine Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down in Kiev's airspace, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Air alert continues in Kiev," the administration said. "The enemy is attacking the capital with 'Shahed' barrage ammunition. Air defence is being at work."

Blasts heard in Kiev city and region early morning

Several loud blasts were heard early morning in Kiev and the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital, Reuters witnesses reported.

Earlier, Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kiev region, said that the region was under a drone attack.

It was not immediately clear whether the blasts were air defence systems destroying the drones or hitting targets.

Russian troops stationed in Belarus to begin military exercises

Russian troops that were moved to Belarus in October to become part of a regional formation will conduct battalion tactical exercises, the Russian Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.

It was not immediately clear when and where in Belarus the exercises will be conducted.

Belarus defence ministry said in October that 9,000 Russian troops were moving to the country as part of a "regional grouping" of forces to protect its borders.

Ukraine’s capital struggles with power outages after Russian attacks

Power outages continued in Ukraine’s capital after Russian missile attacks damaged energy infrastructure.

Problems with water supply and heating which Kiev suffered for two days following the latest wave of attacks have been largely resolved.

Residents of Kiev, where temperatures were below freezing throughout the weekend, flocked to aid centres known as "invincibility points" that operate in many parts of the city during the hours of power cuts at their homes.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies