Kiev has received a major boost when the European Union recommended that it become a candidate to join the bloc, in what would be a dramatic geopolitical shift following Russia’s attacks, as conflict in Ukraine’s east rages on in 115th day.

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Russian TV airs two US vets' video captured in Ukraine

Russian state television showed the video of two US military veterans who went missing last week while fighting in Ukraine, confirming that the men were taken captive and raising fears about their fate.

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, both from Alabama, were believed to be the first Americans captured by Russian forces since the beginning of the conflict on February 24.

RT, which broadcasts in English, said they were being held by Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian imports may drop by 30 percent

Russian imports may drop by 30 percent this year but will not dwindle to zero, Tass news agency reported Alexei Kudrin, a former finance minister who now heads the state Audit Chamber, as saying.

It did not give more details. Last week a global banking industry lobby group predicted that Western sanctions would cut Russian imports by 28 percent in 2022.

