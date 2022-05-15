Fast News

Russian troops are set to withdraw from around Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv after bombing it for weeks according to Ukrainian authorities as the grinding battle continues in the country's eastern industrial heartland, now in its 81st day.

This undated handout picture released by the Ukrainian President Administration press-service shows Ukrainian fighters at the Azovstal steelworks of Ukrainian city of Mariupol. (AFP)

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Russian, Ukrainian officials negotiate Mariupol evacuations

Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the ruined southern port of Mariupol faced continued attacks on the city's last stronghold of resistance.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said authorities were negotiating the evacuation of 60 severely wounded troops, but Russia had not agreed to the evacuation of all wounded fighters at the steelworks, who number in the hundreds.

Earlier an adviser to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andryushenko said via Telegram that a convoy of between 500 and 1,000 cars carrying civilians from the city was allowed to enter Ukraine-controlled territory and was headed for Zaporizhzhia, the first major city beyond the front lines.

