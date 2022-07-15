Fast News

Russia launches fresh aerial strikes on Ukraine, killing tens of people, wounding over a hundred and drawing international condemnation as fighting rolls into its 142nd day.

"No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia," said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. (AA)

Friday, July 15, 2022

Search continues after deadly Russian strikes on Vinnytsia

Ukrainian rescuers have continued search operations in the central city of Vinnytsia, where Russian strikes killed at least 23 people, including children.

The charred remains of upturned cars surrounded by burnt debris were seen in images distributed by officials following the attack on Thursday on the city hundreds of kilometres from the front lines.

In his daily address to the nation late on Thursday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the toll was likely to rise. Dozens are still missing and many hospitalised in critical condition.

Russia says building struck in Ukraine's Vinnytsia was military target

Russia's defence ministry has said cruise missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia was directed at a building where top officials from Ukraine's armed forces were meeting foreign arms suppliers.

Ukraine has denied any military target was hit, saying the attack killed at least 23 people and struck a cultural centre used by retired veterans.

"On July 14, Kalibr (cruise) missiles were launched at the House of Officers in Vinnytsia," Russia's defence ministry said in its daily update.

Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official

Paul Urey, a British man captured by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine, has died in detention, Moscow-backed separatists said.

"He died on July 10," Darya Morozova, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said on messaging app Telegram, adding that he had diabetes.

Non-governmental organisations describe Urey as a humanitarian who worked as an aid volunteer in Ukraine.

North Korea slams Ukraine for cutting ties over recognition of breakaway regions

North Korea has slammed Ukraine for severing diplomatic ties between the two nations, after Pyongyang said it was formally recognising two self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics in the east of the war-torn country.

Ukraine said on Wednesday it was cutting its official relationship with the nuclear-armed state in response to Pyongyang recognising the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic.

The North's move came after another Russian ally, Syria, did the same last month.

Sports court upholds football bans on Russian teams

Russia remains barred from Europe's leading football competitions including the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals by the national football federation and four clubs.

CAS upheld decisions by UEFA and FIFA which excluded Russian national teams and clubs following Russia’s offensive on Ukraine.

Russia was already excluded from men's World Cup qualifying and the women's European Championship and its clubs now won't feature in competitions like the Champions League in 2022-23.

Ukraine conflict worsens hunger, undernourishment in Africa

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine could not have come at a worse time for economies in Africa that have yet to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Vera Songwe, the executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) said in a brief statement.

Since the beginning of the conflict in February this year, oil prices have reached their highest levels since 2008, wheat prices have soared to 14-year highs and fertilizer prices have surged by nearly 30 percent, Songwe said, noting that these macro trends have inflicted “high human costs” on the continent.

She pointed out that around 25 African countries depend on wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine.

“With grain products often accounting for a large share of local diets, the risk of hunger and undernourishment is rising fast — and not just for low-income households and many African governments have little scope to respond to this escalating crisis.” Vera Songwe

