Fast News

Fierce battle between Russia and Ukraine continues on the 194th day as Kiev begins its counteroffensive to take Moscow-held territories.

Russian shells struck more than a dozen residential buildings along with a school, cafes and stores as the war stretched into its seventh month. (Andrii Marienko / File / AP)

Monday, September 5, 2022

Ukraine says 4 civilians killed, 7 wounded by Russian shells

At least four civilians were killed and seven others were wounded by Russian shelling in the past 24 hours across several regions of Ukraine, Ukraine’s presidential office has said.

Most of the casualties were in the eastern Donetsk region, where three people were killed and four were wounded. A large chunk of Donetsk is held by Russia-allied separatists.

In the Kharkiv region, further north, three people were wounded when a rocket hit a residential building, the president’s office said.

Türkiye says 3 more grain ships left Ukraine under Istanbul deal

Three more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Türkiye-brokered grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry has said.

A ministry statement, which did not disclose its point of departure or destination, said shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing as planned.

Ukraine retakes "certain heights" from Russia — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked progress in a counteroffensive that Ukraine began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south, a third in the east, as well as additional territory in the east of the country.

He did not say precisely where the territories were and provided no timeline except to say that he had received "good reports" at a meeting on Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy thanked his forces for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, the taking of "certain heights" also in an eastern area in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction and for liberating two southern settlements.

Ukraine opens investigation into explosion incident

A criminal investigation was opened into an explosion of a grenade launcher at a children's event in Chernihiv that wounded several people.

At least 15 people, including eight children, were wounded in the accident at an unplanned exhibition of military equipment on Saturday in the northern Ukrainian city, local officials said. Four remained in the hospital on Sunday.

"Two people who were directly involved in the tragic incident in Chernihiv were detained on suspicion of committing a criminal offence," Zelenskyy said. "The State Bureau of Investigation is carrying out criminal proceedings."

For live updates from Sunday (September 4), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies