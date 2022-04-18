Fast News

With missiles and rockets battering the country, Ukraine vows to "fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol as its forces brace for fresh attacks in Russia's assault – now in its 54th day.

Ukraine has pledged to fight on and defend Mariupol, defying a Russian ultimatum that called on the remaining fighters inside the encircled Azovstal steel plant to surrender. (Reuters)

Monday, April 18, 2022

Ukraine: Russia wants to 'destroy' Donbass

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of wanting to "destroy" the entire eastern region of Donbass, as the last remaining forces in the strategic port of Mariupol prepared for a final defence.

"Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country in the near future. They want to literally finish off and destroy Donbass," Zelenskyy said in an evening statement.

Moscow is pushing for a major victory in the southern city as it works to wrest control of Donbass and forge a land corridor to already-annexed Crimea.

Ukraine claims to have downed more Russian helicopters

Ukraine has claimed that its air defence forces have downed more Russian attack helicopters.

Russian forces, which continue to bomb Ukrainian cities and spread death among the civilian population, have suffered severe losses, said the Ukrainian Air Force in a statement.

“Accordingly, in the last 24 hours, apart from a KA-52 helicopter, we downed two Mi-24 attack helicopters, one plane and one Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle,” the statement said.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discusses post-war reconstruction prospects with IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva pic.twitter.com/l4yyPjEdFA — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 18, 2022

Oil prices rise on supply concerns as Ukraine crisis deepens

Oil prices has risen as concerns grew about tighter global supply, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia.

Brent futures were up $1.50, or 1.3 percent, at $113.20 a barrel at 0030 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 98 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $107.93 a barrel.

Ahead of Easter weekend holidays, both contracts gained more than 2.5 percent on Thursday on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.

Zelenskyy implores world to respond to Russian 'torture'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world on Sunday to respond.

“Torture chambers are built there,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. “They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities.”

Zelenskyy said humanitarian aid has been stolen, creating famine.

Zelenskyy reiterates resolve to fight Russians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated the country's resolve to fight the Russian forces in the Donbas region in his daily address, saying Russia was intent on destroying the once-celebrated industrial might of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

He also renewed calls for increased military shipments as the battle over the eastern regions is brewing.

In a thinly-veiled barb aimed at Germany, Zelenskyy said the fate of the upcoming battle depends on "those who have the weapons and ammunition we need and are holding back."

For live updates from Sunday (April 17), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies