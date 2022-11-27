Fast News

Ukraine accuses Kremlin of reviving "genocidal" tactics of Josef Stalin as fighting enters its 277th day while Kiev commemorates a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33.

Donetsk Governor said it was currently impossible to establish the exact number of those affected by the strikes in the districts of Mariupol and Volnovakha. (AP Archive)

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Several killed, injured during Russian strikes in Donetsk

At least five people have been killed and four others injured during Russian strikes in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

“On November 26, the Russians killed five civilians in Donetsk region: Three in Ridkodub, one in Chasiv Yar, and one in Bakhmut. Four more people in the region were injured,” Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Kyrylenko further said that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of those affected by the strikes in the districts of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Electricity consumption curbs take effect across Ukraine



Ukraine has introduced countrywide curbs on energy consumption as it continues to grapple with extensive damage to its infrastructure amid the war with Russia.

"In all regions of Ukraine, there is a regime of restriction of electricity consumption," the country's national energy operator Ukrenergo said in a statement, adding that as of 1100 am (0900GMT ), the power deficit in the country's energy system was at 20 percent.

Ukrenergo further noted that the schemes and schedules of the outages were planned and applied by the regional systems in place.

Sergey Kovalenko, chief operating officer of YASNO, which provides energy to Kiev, said the situation in the city has improved but still remained "quite difficult." He indicated that residents should have at least four hours of power per day.

Snow to blanket Kiev as power still in short supply

Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued a scramble to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks

With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kiev, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and grueling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the direction of the conflict.

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

Fleeing shelling, civilians are streaming out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier.

The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn't deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.

A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometre or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson.

'We cannot be broken': Zelenskyy vows on Stalin famine anniversary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that Ukraine would continue to resist Russian attacks, as the country marked the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor famine that affected millions of Ukrainians under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Several European leaders travelled to Ukraine to pledge support after weeks of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grid caused widespread power and water cuts as temperatures plunge with the onset of winter.

"Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now — with darkness and cold," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on social media. But he added: "We cannot be broken."

In the meantime — and despite the war — Ukraine had sent 12 million tonnes of food to the world market, including 2.5 million tonnes to countries suffering food crises of their own, he said.

