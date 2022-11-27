Fast News

Ukraine accuses Kremlin of reviving "genocidal" tactics of Josef Stalin as fighting enters its 277th day while Kiev commemorates a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33.

Rescuers work at a site of private houses heavily damaged by a Russian missile, in Dnipro, Ukraine on November 26, 2022. (AFP)

Sunday, November 27, 2022

'We cannot be broken': Zelenskyy vows on Stalin famine anniversary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that Ukraine would continue to resist Russian attacks, as the country marked the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor famine that affected millions of Ukrainians under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Several European leaders travelled to Ukraine to pledge support after weeks of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grid caused widespread power and water cuts as temperatures plunge with the onset of winter.

"Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now — with darkness and cold," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on social media. But he added: "We cannot be broken."

In the meantime — and despite the war — Ukraine had sent 12 million tonnes of food to the world market, including 2.5 million tonnes to countries suffering food crises of their own, he said.

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

Fleeing shelling, civilians are streaming out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier.

The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn't deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.

A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometre or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson.

Days of intensive shelling by Russian forces prompted a bittersweet exodus: Many civilians were happy that their city had been won back, but lamented that they couldn't stay.

"It is sad that we are leaving our home," said Yevhen Yankov, as a van he was in inched forward. "Now we are free, but we have to leave, because there is shelling, and there are dead among the population."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies