Fast News

Fighting between Kiev and Moscow has intensified while Ukraine launched a counter-offensive to retake Russia-held provinces in the south as the conflict enters 156th day.

The North district command of the Ukrainian armed forces said more than 20 missiles had been fired at Chernihiv region bordering Russia from a base in Belarus, Russia's ally. (Reuters)

Friday, July 29, 2022

Ukraine steps up its offensive in south, Russia bombs Kiev

Ukraine increased its counter-attacks against Russian forces in the south while Moscow bombed Kiev's outskirts for the first time in weeks as Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two dragged on with no end in sight.

Air raid sirens blared as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed parliament alongside visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, as Ukraine marked its Day of Ukrainian Statehood with a public holiday for the first time on Thursday.

The attack shattered the sense of normalcy that has returned to life in Kiev since Russian forces abandoned attempts to capture the city in the first weeks of the conflict, in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

"This was Russia offering greetings on Ukraine’s Day of State Sovereignty" Governor Vyacheslav Chausov

For live updates from Thursday (July 28), click here