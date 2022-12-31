Fast News

President Putin says his country will never give in to the West's attempts to use Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia as Kiev reports fresh Russian attacks on New Year's Day — also day 311 of fighting between the two European neighbours.

Ukraine police experts work at the scene of alleged Russian shelling in capital Kiev. (AP)

Sunday, January 1, 2023

Blasts heard in Kiev; alert sounded across Ukraine

Blasts have been heard in and around Kiev soon after midnight on New Year's Day, Reuters witnesses reported, while the emergency services said air raid sirens were wailing across all Ukraine.

With sirens wailing, some people in Kiev shouted from their balconies, "Glory to Ukraine — Glory to heroes."

Kiev city and region officials said on the Telegram messaging app that air defence systems were working. It was not immediately known whether any targets were hit.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will fight until victorious

Ukraine will fight the Russian invasion until victorious, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his New Year address, paying tribute to all those taking part in the war effort.

"We fight and will continue to fight. For the sake of the main word: 'victory'," he said, as his country saw the old year out.

Zelenskyy remained defiant in an emotional speech in which he heaped praise on all those people involved in the war in Ukraine. "I want to say to all of you: Ukrainians, you are incredible! See what we have done and what we are doing! "There are no small matters in a great war."

Blasts heard in and around capital Kiev while air raid sirens wail across all of Ukraine — reports pic.twitter.com/h7ftZp2TgE — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 31, 2022

For live updates from Saturday (December 31), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies