Russia's President Putin warns the Ukrainian government that it should quickly accept Moscow’s terms or brace for the worst as the fierce fighting enters into 136th day.

Ukrainian army hardware and weapons left in the city after its withdrawal during Ukraine-Russia conflict are on display at an exhibition in Lysychansk, Luhansk Region, Ukraine July 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Situation deteriorates in Sievierodonetsk — Ukrainian official

A Ukrainian regional official warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings.

Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians were unleashing indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province. Moscow this week claimed full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other Ukrainian officials said their troops retained a small part of the province.

"Luhansk hasn’t been fully captured even though the Russians have engaged all their arsenal to achieve that goal,” Haidai told The Associated Press. “Fierce battles are going on in several villages on the region’s border. The Russians are relying on tanks and artillery to advance, leaving scorched earth.”

Source: AP