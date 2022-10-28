Fast News

President Putin gives no signals of ending Russia's aggression on Ukraine – now in its 247th day – insisting fighting is going according to plan and playing down any nuclear standoff with the West.

Russia-Ukraine fighting has killed thousands, displaced millions, shaken the global economy and reopened Cold War-era divisions. (Reuters)

Friday, October 28, 2022

Seoul denies sending weapons to Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said Seoul has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a decision will destroy their bilateral relations.

Biden: Putin's talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is 'dangerous'

US President Joe Biden has expressed skepticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment in a speech that he has no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Biden said in an interview with NewsNation.

"He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this," Biden said.

Putin ally says 23 soldiers killed in Ukrainian attack

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Kadyrov said the incident had taken place in the southern Kherson region.

IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations



The UN's nuclear watchdog will this week carry out an "independent verification" of Russian allegations concerning the production of so-called dirty bombs at two sites in Ukraine, it said.

Russia has accused Ukraine of preparing to use such a weapon against Moscow's troops, but Kiev suspects Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify the use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said: "IAEA inspectors will conduct independent verification at these locations".

