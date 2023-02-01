Fast News

Russia claims to have captured a village just north of Bakhmut, a city it is trying to surround in a major push for what would be its biggest battlefield prize in Ukraine since last summer as fighting enters its 343rd day.

Ukrainian soldiers adjust a 60mm mortar tube near the frontline in the Donetsk region. (AFP)

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

0351 GMT –

Netanyahu says would consider mediator role if asked

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he was considering military aid to Ukraine and was willing to serve as a mediator, following US calls for more active involvement.

Netanyahu made no firm commitments to Ukraine and Israel has preserved a relationship with Russia, which controls the skies in neighbouring Syria and has turned a blind eye to Israeli strikes on targets of Iran.

Netanyahu was asked in an interview with CNN if Israel could provide assistance to Ukraine such as Iron Dome, the US-backed technology that defends Israel from air attack .

"Well, I'm certainly looking into it," Netanyahu said.

He confirmed that the United States has shifted a little-known stockpile of artillery it stations in Israel to Ukraine and he cast the Israeli state's own operations against Iran as part of a similar effort.

Here are the other developments:

0742 GMT —

Spain to send up to six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine - report

Madrid plans to send between four and six German-built Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, according to the Spanish newspaper El Pais citing unidentified government sources.

The actual number will depend on the condition of the battle tanks in storage and how many other countries will eventually supply to Ukraine, El Pais reported.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kiev secured pledges from the West this month to supply main battle tanks to help fend off Russia, with Moscow trying to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.

0651 GMT —

Gazprom to ship 29.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom said it will ship 29.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's level of 24.5 mcm.

Gazprom had shipped between 41-43 million cubic metres via Ukraine daily during the second half of 2022.

Since the conflict broke out between Russia and Ukraine last year, shipment of gas from Russia to Europe has declined, with European countries seeking alternative sources of gas and due to lower demand because of a warmer winter season.

2215 GMT —

US readies new Ukraine aid package — Reuters

The United States is readying more than $2 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine that is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time and other munitions and weapons, two US officials briefed on the matter have told the Reuters news agency.

The weapons aid is expected to be announced as soon as later this week, the officials said. It is also expected to include support equipment for Patriot air defence systems, precision guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons, they added.

One of the officials said that a portion of the package, $1.725 billion, would come from a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows President Joe Biden's administration to get weapons from industry rather than from existing US weapons stocks.

The funds would go toward the purchase of a new weapon, Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), which have a range of 150 km. The United States has rebuffed requests for the 297-km range ATACMS missile.

The longer range of the GLSDB glide bomb could allow Ukraine to hit valuable military targets that have been out of reach and help it continue pressing its counterattacks by disrupting Russia further behind its lines.

The new weapon aid is expected to include precision guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons. (Reuters Archive)

