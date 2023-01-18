Fast News

NATO countries are set to announce new "heavier weapons" for Ukraine as fighting rages on day 330 and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges his backers to speed up their decision-making.

Decision to send Strykers comes on the heels of announcements by UK to send Ukraine battle tanks, long been sought by President Zelenskyy. (AP Archive)

Thursday, January 19, 2022

2300 GMT

The US is finalising a massive package of military aid for Ukraine that US officials say is likely to total as much as $2.6 billion.

It's expected to include for the first time nearly 100 Stryker combat vehicles and at least 50 Bradley armoured vehicles to allow Ukrainian forces to move more quickly and securely on the front lines in the war with Russia — but not the tanks that Ukraine has sought.

The officials said the numbers could change as the Biden administration goes through final deliberations on the package.

An announcement is expected this week when defence leaders from the US, Europe and other regions gather in Germany to discuss military support for Ukraine.

2000 GMT

Pentagon: US not ready to send Abram tanks to Ukraine

The United States is not currently prepared to provide advanced Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official said, citing difficulties in maintenance and training.

Ukraine has repeatedly pushed for modern Western tanks to help battle Russia's invasion, and Germany has reportedly linked its decision on whether to do so to Washington's willingness to provide Abrams.

"I just don't think we're there yet," US Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl told journalists when asked about providing Abrams to Ukraine, though he did not completely close the door on a shift in the future.

"The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It's expensive, it's hard to train on, it has a jet engine — I think it's about three gallons to the mile with jet fuel. It is not the easiest system to maintain," Kahl said.

