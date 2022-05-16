Fast News

After Russia shocked the world by entering Ukraine, its military faces a bogged-down conflict – now in its 82nd day – the prospect of a bigger NATO, and an opponent buoyed by wins on and off the battlefield.

Local residents escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy Russian shelling landed on the only escape route used by locals. (Reuters)

Monday, May 16, 2022

Finland NATO bids are 'grave mistake' - Russia

Russia has warned that decisions by Finland and Sweden to join the NATO military alliance were serious mistakes and Moscow would take measures.

"This is another grave mistake with far-reaching consequences," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

"The general level of military tensions will increase," he was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies. "It is a pity that common sense is being sacrificed for some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation."

Ukraine: Russia strikes at Donetsk sites

Russian forces have focused their latest attacks in Ukraine on the Donetsk region in the east, targeting civilian and military sites in multiple towns, the Ukrainian military said.

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russia’s military also continued air and artillery strikes around the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in the strategic city.

In the Donetsk region, it said Russian forces used a range of weaponry on Ukrainian military fortifications and units and fired artillery at civilian infrastructure in the towns of Dovhenke, Ruski Tyshki, Ternova and Petrivka.

Ukrainian troops defending Kharkiv reach Russian border

Ukraine said troops defending the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, had repelled Russian forces and advanced as far as the border with Russia.

Reuters news agency could not immediately verify Ukraine's battlefield account and it was not clear how many troops had reached the Russian border and where.

If confirmed, it would suggest a Ukrainian counter-offensive is having increasing success in pushing back Russian forces in the northeast after Western military agencies said Moscow's offensive in the Donbas region had stalled.

Ukraine claims 27,700 Russian troops killed since start of conflict

Some 27,700 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said.

The Ukrainian forces have destroyed 200 Russian aircraft, 165 helicopters, 427 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,228 tanks, 2,974 armoured vehicles, and 577 cannons since Feb. 24, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

A total of 195 Russian multiple rocket launcher systems, 2,101 vehicles, 97 cruise missiles, 89 anti-aircraft systems, and 13 boats have also been destroyed, it added.

Ukraine prepares for Russian Donbass push, gains made in north

Ukraine was preparing for a new Russian push in the eastern Donbass region, as Kiev said its army's counterattack around Kharkiv had gained momentum.

"We are preparing for new attempts by Russia to attack in Donbass, to somehow intensify its movement in the south of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

"The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead-end and their so-called 'special operation' has already gone bankrupt," he added.

Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to 'free world'

A Polish Nobel Prize-winning author called Russia a threat to the “free world,” saying its attack on neighbouring Ukraine had echoes of the Second World War.

Olga Tokarczuk, known for her humanist themes and playful, subversive streak, spoke at a writers festival in Jerusalem.

“The Poles share the Ukrainian feeling of danger that Russia presents to the free world,” Tokarczuk said, adding that the Polish government had warned about the risk presented by Russian aggression for years.

Ukraine restarts gas distribution stations, supplies in Kharkiv

Ukraine's gas transit system operator has said that it had resumed operations at two distribution stations in the Kharkiv region and restarted gas supply to more than 3,000 consumers.

Ukraine has scored a series of successes since Russia attacked on February 24, forcing Moscow's commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kiev before making rapid gains to drive them from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city.

"Both stations were shut down due to damage to the main gas pipeline in the Kharkiv region as a result of hostilit ies," the operator said in a statement, adding that the damages have now been repaired. Some 54 gas distribution stations in seven regions of Ukraine remain shut down, the operator added.

