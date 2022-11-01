Fast News

Grain exports through Black Sea will halt on Wednesday – day 252 of the conflict – as Russia pulls out of the agreement while demanding "real guarantees" from Ukraine before returning to deal brokered by Türkiye and UN.

An aerial photograph taken on October 31, 2022, shows cargo ships loaded with grain in the anchorage area of the southern entrance to the Istanbul Strait in Istanbul. (AFP)

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Türkiye, Russia defence ministers hold grain deal talks

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said that he believed the Black Sea grain deal that Russia suspended over the weekend would continue, after two phone calls in as many days with his Russian counterpart.

"Mr. (Sergei) Shoigu continues to discuss the issue with his own authorities in the light of the information we have provided. We expect a response from them today and tomorrow," Akar said in a statement.

"There is progress in this direction. We are evaluating the available information that this agreement will continue."

Zelenskyy seeks reliable defence for grain corridor

The corridor for exporting grain from Ukrainian ports needs a long-term means to defend it reliably and the world must provide a firm response to any Russian attempt to disrupt it, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy said ships were moving out of Ukrainian ports with cargoes thanks to efforts by Türkiye and the United Nations to keep the corridor open and working. "But a reliable and long-term defence is needed for the grain corridor," Zelenskyy said in his video address.

"Russia must clearly be made aware that it will receive a tough response from the world to any steps to disrupt our food exports.... At issue here clearly are the lives of tens of millions of people."

UN expects ships to leave Ukraine ports on Thursday

The UN coordinator for the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal has said he expects loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday.

"Exports of grain and foodstuffs from #Ukraine️ need to continue. Although no movements of vessels are planned for 2 November under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday," UN coordinator Amir Abdulla posted on Twitter.

For live updates from Tuesday (November 1), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies