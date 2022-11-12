Fast News

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says Kherson is "ours" as Russia completes its withdrawal from the regional capital, the only one Moscow captured in fighting — now in its day 262.

The "most important" thing for Türkiye is to operate the grain corridor deal, Erdogan said. (AP)

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Türkiye is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told reporters after his visit to Uzbekistan, where he attended the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

Erdogan said the "most important" thing for Türkiye is to operate the Ankara-brokered grain corridor deal, and to mediate between Russia and Ukraine towards peace.

It would be the right decision for parties to extend the Black Sea grain export deal, which is due to expire on November 19, the Turkish leader said, adding that "it would be wrong to put a time limit there".

Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Moscow of playing “hunger games” with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.

Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit that with the grain and fertiliser export deal due to expire on November 19, the world needed to pressure Russia not to object to its extension.

More than just continuing the deal, however, Kuleba accused Russian inspectors of “quiet sabotage", saying they were intentionally dragging their feet in allowing shipments through.

Ukraine works to stabilise Kherson after Russian pullout

The Ukrainian military has carried out “stabilisation measures” near the southern city of Kherson following the retreat of Russian forces that cast a further pall on Moscow's designs to take over large parts of Ukraine.

The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Russia was fortifying its battle lines on the river's eastern bank after abandoning the capital. About 70 percent of the Kherson region remains under Russian control.

Ukraine's foreign minister said that the West was on its way to "joint victory" over Russia as he hailed military aid for making the recapture of Kherson possible.

Ukraine commander: Military welcomed in Kherson area

Ukraine's national anthem rang out in the centre of Kherson, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the city to be "ours" after Russia announced the completion of its withdrawal from the regional capital.

"We see children running to meet us and greeting us," said Andriy Zholob, the commander of a medical unit currently about 50 kilometres from Kherson. "We see attractive, smiling faces, flowers, embroidered towels which we display on our vehicles," he added.

Ukraine's parliament published a video of the anthem being played on a central square in Kherson and a small crowd of people, huddled around a bonfire in the dark of the night singing along before the camera zoomed in on a Ukrainian flag flying from a government building. "The Ukrainian anthem in the centre of Kherson," said the caption to the video, published on social media.

US hails Ukraine's 'extraordinary victory' in Kherson

The White House has hailed what it said appeared to be an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine in recapturing the city of Kherson from Russian forces.

"It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag -- and that is quite a remarkable thing," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters in Cambodia.

Sullivan was speaking after Ukrainian troops entered the city. Sullivan said that the Russian retreat would have "broader strategic implications," including relieving the longer-term threat by Russia to other southern Ukrainian cities such as Odessa.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies