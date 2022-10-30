Fast News

Moscow suspends its implementation of Black Sea grain deal that has brought down soaring global food prices amid fighting - now in its 249th day – with Ukraine accusing Moscow of creating a world "hunger games".

Inspections of vessels carrying grain under the deal to allow the departure of foodstuffs from Ukraine ports will continue in Istanbul. (AA)

Sunday, October 30, 2022

The United Nations, Türkiye and Ukraine have agreed on an October 31 movement plan for 14 vessels that are in Turkish waters, a day after Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed food exports from Ukrainian ports.

In a statement, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel are working, said the three delegations had also agreed for inspections to be provided on Monday to 40 outbound vessels.

JCC said the Russian delegation was informed of both plans.

Türkiye will 'continue to do its part' in ensuring peace and aid

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence has released a statement underlining its continued efforts in ensuring peace and humanitarian aid after Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal.

The grain initiative was "temporarily suspended due to the attacks carried out in Sevastopol on 29 October" and no ships will exit Ukraine during this period, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said.

Russian personnel working at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul are still there, and grain-laden ships in front of Istanbul are expected to be inspected Sunday and Monday, the statement continued.

"The parties are reminded of the importance of continuing this initiative, which has a positive impact on humanity worldwide and proving that all crises can be resolved with goodwill and dialogue, and to avoid any provocation that will negatively affect the continuation of the mechanism."

UN chief 'deeply concerned'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "deep concern" as Ukraine's maritime grain exports were halted after Russia suspended its participation in a deal that allowed the vital shipments.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative," his spokesman said.

"He has decided to delay his departure for the Arab League Summit in Algiers by a day to focus on the issue."

Russia remains ready for talks on Ukraine: Foreign minister



Moscow will "always be ready to listen to what proposals Western partners have to reduce tensions," the country's top diplomat said.

"The Russian leadership, including President Vladimir Putin, remains ready to negotiate on Ukraine," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with a local broadcaster, the state-run news agency TASS reported.

He indicated that talks would be possible if Moscow is approached with "realistic proposals, based on the principles of equality and respect for each other's interests, and aimed at finding compromises and balancing the interests of all countries."

Russia, Ukraine trade blame over suspended grain deal

Russia's blockade of grain exports makes it "impossible" for fully loaded ships to leave port, Ukraine charged. A total of 218 vessels are "effectively blocked", Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine of disrupting the grain deal in order to “add food to the nuclear blackmail.”

"The grain deal was thwarted by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and his terrorists, who are led by British special forces, so as to complement nuclear blackmail with a grain ransom. The money and weapons they receive are no longer enough for them. They want more deaths,” Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

Ukraine grain exports halted after Russia pulls out of deal

Ukraine's maritime grain exports have been halted after Russia suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed the vital shipments, blaming drone attacks on its ships in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

The July deal to unlock grain exports signed between Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Türkiye and the UN, is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.

The agreement had already allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported and was due to be renewed on November 19.

EU urges Russia to reverse decision

The European Union has urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a vital Ukraine grain export deal.

"Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday.

"The EU urges Russia to revert its decision."

Zelenskyy says power blackouts will continue

Ukrainian electricity supplies are recovering after concerted Russian attacks on generating plants but emergency blackouts may still be needed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today there are already significantly fewer stabilisation (measures) and emergency blackouts ... but restrictions are still possible in some cities and districts," he said in a video address. He also accused Russia of targeting plants which were under repair and said some technicians had been killed.

In recent weeks Russia has reportedly focused drone and missile attacks on power facilities across the country, destroying more than 30 percent of generating capacity, and prompting widespread restrictions.

Blinken-Jaishankar talks focus on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spokenwith his counterpart in India about Russia's war on Ukraine among other issues, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about "regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia's continuing aggression against Ukraine," the department said in a release.

India has been a large purchaser of Russia's oil, which is helping to fund Moscow's war against Ukraine. Jaishankar will visit Russia on November 8, the Russian embassy in India.

US accuses Russia of 'weaponising food'

Russia's halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative grain deal is weaponising food by exacerbating humanitarian crises, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry," Blinken said in a statement.

