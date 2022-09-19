Fast News

Turkish President Erdogan said that Ankara's approach to Ukraine and Russia did bear some fruits which resulted in an agreement on exchanging 200 hostages as the conflict rolls into the 209th day.

Türkiye works to solve Russia-Ukraine hostage crisis — Erdogan

Türkiye is working to resolve a hostage crisis between Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are now working to resolve the hostage crisis. We are taking steps and we have reached a certain point. On the other hand, we took the steps regarding the grain corridor," Erdogan said in an interview with the US TV show PBS NewsHour.

"I had extensive meetings with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in Uzbekistan. I realised that they are actually trying to finish this as soon as possible," noting that the hostage crisis is a huge problem for both sides.

"At this point, for example, an agreement has been reached on the exchange of 200 hostages," Erdogan said.

