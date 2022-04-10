Fast News

Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine's northern region to focus on eastern and southern parts of the country, as the third round of prisoner swap is underway on the conflict's 46th day.

To date 704,434, including 135,153 children, have been evacuated from Ukraine to Russia, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. (AFP)

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Thousands flee east Ukraine as Kiev readies for ‘big battles’

Ukraine has been preparing for "big battles" against Moscow's forces in the east of the country, as thousands of civilians flee in fear of imminent Russian attacks.

"Ukraine is ready for big battles. Ukraine must win them, including in the Donbass. And once that happens, Ukraine will have a more powerful negotiating position," Zelenskyy's adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on national television, as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

Evacuations resumed on Saturday from Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike killed 52 people at a railway station a day earlier, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest Western leader to visit Kiev.

Shelling hits school apartment building in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

A school and a high-rise apartment building have been shelled early on Sunday in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the besieged Ukrainian region of Luhansk.

"Fortunately, no casualties," the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Protest in Chile against Russia's attacks

Dozens of protesters have gathered in front of the Russian embassy in Chile’s capital of Santiago to denounce Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Protesters unfurled a large banner featuring the colours of the Ukrainian flag. The group included Ukrainians living in Chile.

Some protesters lay down on the ground and clutched stuffed animals to honor child victims of the war. A large banner read, “Stand with Ukraine.”

Russia: Over 704,000 people evacuated from ‘dangerous areas’ in Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry has said that more than 704,000 people have been evacuated from "dangerous areas" in Ukraine.

Around 26,676 people, including 3,447 children, were taken to Russia in the last 24 hours, Col-Gen Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 134, 299 people were rescued, including 716 in the past 24 hours, through a humanitarian aid corridor in the eastern direction from Mariupol.

UPDATE: Residents of Ukraine’s Luhansk region will be able to use nine trains for evacuation on Sunday - regional governor pic.twitter.com/IAC4PgrO0x — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 10, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not have time to wait

Ukraine's president reiterated his call for full embargo on Russian oil and gas, saying “Ukraine does not have time to wait.”

In his address amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need for the introduction of “more painful restrictions” on Russian cash flows.

“Ukraine does not have time to wait. Freedom does not have time to wait. When tyranny launches aggression against everything that keeps peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately. It is necessary to act in a principled fashion,” he said. “And the oil embargo should be the first step. At the level of all democracies, the whole civilised world. Then Russia will feel it. Then it will be an argument for them - to seek peace, to stop pointless violence.”

Ukraine bans all imports from Russia

Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the conflict with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions on Moscow.

"Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page.

"From now on, no Russian Federation's products will be able to be imported into the territory of our state."

Civilians lined up for food after Russia's retreat

Civilians remaining in Bucha lined up for food donated by the local church in the battered Kiev suburb where Ukrainian forces and journalists reported evidence of "war crimes" after Russian soldiers withdrew.

Volunteer Petro Denysyuk told that he and fellow church friends started providing food, with a wide array of basic foodstuffs and hot meals.

“We have gathered together with the youth from our church and prepared food for the needy,” Denysyuk said. “We prepared pilaf, boiled eggs, prepared meat, sausages, noodles.”

Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar starts 'peace-themed' tour

Wearing the names of heavily bombarded cities on its jerseys, Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk opened a series of charity games on a government-backed “Global Tour for Peace” with a 1-0 loss at Greek league leader Olympiakos on Saturday.

The tour aims to raise money for Ukraine's military in the fight against Russia, and also help Ukrainian refugees displaced by the conflict.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies