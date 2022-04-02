Fast News

Thousands of people leave Mariupol and nearby cities, and the US announces $300 million in "security assistance" for Ukraine to bolster its defence capabilities amid Russia's attacks — now in the 38th day.

More than 3,000 people have escaped the besieged region of Mariupol in buses and private cars, Ukraine says. (AP)

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Kiev: 3,000 Mariupol residents evacuated

Dozens of buses tightly packed with evacuees from Mariupol and other Russian-occupied cities in southeast Ukraine have arrived in Kiev-held Zaporizhzhia.

Authorities say 6,266 people, including 3,071 from Mariupol, have been rescued in Friday's evacuation efforts along humanitarian corridors.

Evacuees included residents of Berdiansk and nearby Melitopol. Authorities say 42 buses carrying Mariupol and local residents departed from Russian-occupied Berdiansk, while another 12 left Melitopol.

Mariupol has faced weeks of Russian shelling, with at least 5,000 residents killed, according to local authorities, and the estimated 160,000 who remain face shortages of food, water and electricity.

Red Cross to attempt new Mariupol evacuations

A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port. The International Committee of the Red Cross says its Mariupol operation has been approved by both sides, but major details were still being worked.

ICRC sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.

"They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians," the ICRC said in a statement. A previous Red Cross evacuation attempt in early March failed because the route was found to be unsafe.

Ukraine advances against Russian forces near Kiev, UK says

Ukrainian forces continue to advance against withdrawing Russian forces in the vicinity of Kiev, British military intelligence has said.

Russian forces are also reported to have withdrawn from Hostomel airport near the capital, which has been subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin.

"In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting," the ministry added.

Local official: Russian missiles strike two central Ukraine cities

Russian missiles have hit two cities in central Ukraine, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, the head of the Poltava region has said. Poltava city is the capital of the Poltava region, east of Kiev, and Kremenchuk one of the area's major cities.

"Poltava. A missile struck one of the infrastructure facilities overnight," Dmitry Lunin wrote in an online post. "Kremenchuk. Many attacks on the city in the morning." There was no immediate information about possible casualties, Lunin said.

On the ground, Ukraine's troops are beginning to reassert control around capital Kiev, after days of bombardment by Russian forces that are now withdrawing from the area. (AP)

China doesn't circumvent Russian sanctions — diplomat

China is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia, a senior Chinese diplomat has said, a day after China and the European Union held a virtual summit during which the EU told Beijing not to allow Moscow to work around Western sanctions imposed over its incursion on Ukraine.

Wang Lutong, director-general of European affairs at China's foreign ministry, told reporters that China is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia.

He also said that Ukraine, Iran and other matters are points of cooperation, not friction.

US to work with allies to deploy 'Soviet-made tanks to Donbass'

The United States will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to Ukraine to bolster its defences in the Donbass region, the New York Times has reported, citing a US official.

The transfers, requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, would begin soon, the unnamed official said, according to the Times. The official declined to say how many tanks would be sent or from which countries they would come, the paper said.

The tanks would allow Ukraine to conduct long-range artillery strikes on Russian targets in the Donbass region of southeastern Ukraine bordering Russia, the official said, according to the Times.

US commits additional $300M defence assistance

The US Department of Defense will provide an additional $300 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including laser-guided rocket systems, drones, and commercial satellite imagery services.

"This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces," Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Zelenskyy: Situation in east Ukraine 'extremely difficult'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the military situation in the country's east remained extremely difficult and said Russia was preparing for new strikes in the Donbass region and the city of Kharkiv.

In a video address, he said Russian troops in the north of the country were pulling back, slowly but noticeably.

He also warned his people that Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

US restricts 120 Russian, Ukraine entities

The US Department of Commerce has added 120 Russian and Belarusian entities, mostly companies linked to the military, to the list of those under restrictions from receiving supplies and goods from the United States.

US 'provides equipment' Ukraine against Russian 'chemical weapons'

United States is providing Ukraine with supplies and equipment in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons in its offensive on Ukraine, the White House has said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the supplies were being provided to the government of Ukraine in light of warnings from the United States and other countries that Russia could deploy such weapons and might be planning a "false flag" operation to lay the groundwork for such an attack.

The White House has not provided evidence that Russia has been planning such an attack.

Ukrainian refugees swell at US-Mexico border

Hundreds of Ukrainians are camping in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, hoping to seek US asylum, a dramatic increase in arrivals just days after the Biden administration said the United States would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing from conflict area.

Many of the Ukrainians escaping the Russian incursion of their home country have flown to the US-Mexico border hoping officials will allow them in so they can reunite with US relatives or friends.

While some 600 Ukrainians are camping near the border entry around 500 more are staying in hotels in the city, said Enrique Lucero, Tijuana's migration affairs director, citing the list kept by volunteers. About 40 percent of the people are children, he added.

